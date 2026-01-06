LG Electronics Announces “Designed for LG Gaming Portal” Certification Program for Controllers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled the new Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth® for LG Smart TVs at CES® 2026. The device is the first certified controller in the newly introduced “Designed for LG Gaming Portal” certification program and is also the world’s fastest gaming controller.

Presenting a major leap in cloud gaming performance, the new gaming controller is the first in the world to adopt ultra-low latency Bluetooth, integrated TV controls and pro-grade features to deliver seamless wireless gaming experience on LG webOS-powered TVs with ultra-low latency and precise control, supported by a blistering response time of under 3 milliseconds.

“Designed for LG Gaming Portal” is a newly launched program by LG that aims to create an optimal gaming experience for players using gaming gear such as controllers, by delivering improved latency, connectivity and interoperability between controllers and the LG Gaming Portal gameplay experience.

LG TVs have been recognized as some of the best for gaming, with the company’s 2025 select OLED TV models* being the first in the world to support 4K 120Hz HDR high-end cloud gaming via GeForce Now.

“We are proud to introduce Wolverine V3 Bluetooth as the first controller certified for LG Gaming Portal,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The new controller will allow gamers to leverage the quick responsiveness and decisive control to keep up with fast-paced action and turn it into a big win on LG Gaming Portal.”

Wolverine V3 Bluetooth will be on display at CES 2026 in The Preview, LG's booth and Razer's booth.

* 4K 120Hz HDR high-end cloud gaming via GeForce Now experience available on LG’s select premiums TVs, including the newest OLED W, G, C series running webOS 26.