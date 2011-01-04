LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS 2011 LINE OF COMPUTER MONITORS, NETWORK ATTACHED STORAGE AND OPTICAL DISC DRIVES

Convenience, Power and Style Converge to Create Equipment For All Needs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –– LG Electronics announced its 2011 product lineup of Computer Monitors, Optical Disc Drives (ODD) and Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices today at the International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205).

Leading LG’s 2011 monitors is the super slim E90, the company’s slimmest LED monitor* to date with a 7.2 mm bezel depth. With an increasing number of consumers watching movies and videos on their desktop PCs, the picture quality of the monitor is more important than ever before. With a response time of just two milliseconds, the monitor’s display helps maintain a clear and bright picture even during fast-moving action sequences. With LG’s Image Booster software, streaming content is enhanced to reduce motion blur.

To maintain its super slim design, the E90 places its power supply and the socket connecting the monitor to the PC on the back of the stand, an innovation called EZ-cabling. In addition to the reduced footprint offered by its light weight and slim size, the E90 uses lessenergy than conventional CCFL-backlit LCD monitors and LEDs do not contain mercury like CCFL bulbs.

Employing both IPS and LED technologies, the new IPS236V monitor delivers advanced picture quality while minimizing color shift. LG’s new LED monitor uses an IPS panel instead of TN (Twisted Nematic) to help overcome viewing angle limits and provide truer-to-life color.

As a leader in emerging IPS technology, LG has been able to harness the advantages of IPS and use them in its IPS monitor series. Using IPS panels, LG’s 23-inch class IPS6 monitor* provides more stable color and a higher uniformity of brightness at virtually any viewing angle, making it ideal for editing video and graphics, as well as watching movies or playing games. What’s more, LG’s LED IPS monitor takes full advantage of LED monitor technology to provide slimmer bezels, eco-friendly features and a superior contrast ratio.

Developed with consumers in mind, the IPS6 boasts a slim and sleek design, with a bezel depth of just 19.5mm that makes it a eye-catching addition to any office or home environment. A gorgeous transparent neck with distinctive coloring and a wine glass shape accentuate the stylish, upscale appearance. And as a final touch, the monitors boast a 3D power knob with an arresting silver-chrome finish.

The LG LED E2381V features LG’s SUPER+ resolution, which delivers stunning picture quality. The E2341 also emphasizes the company’s commitment to greener products by featuring LG’s Super Energy Savings. Through a high contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and LG’s SUPER+ Resolution technology -– which provides a more realistic picture in HD while also upscaling standard definition content to near HD –- the 23-inch class E81* delivers exceptionally crisp and vivid images. The secret behind LG’s SUPER+ Resolution is the Image Clear Engine chip, which uses a Full HD-compatible single-frame algorithm to help eliminate frame delay, without the need for any external memory or software.

In total, LG unveiled eight new series of computer monitors –- creating a robust product line with advanced picture quality and convenient features. The full line includes: IPS236V (23-inch class size), E2341 (23-inch class size), N1941W (18.50inch class size) Network Monitor, N1910LZ (19-inch class size), E70 Series (23- and 27-inch class sizes), M80D (23- and 27-inch class sizes)*.