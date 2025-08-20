LG Enhances Gaming Ecosystem With Gaming Portal Power Up, Cloud Gaming Innovation

SEOUL, Aug. 20, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is advancing its Gaming Portal1 as the ultimate gaming platform, offering a wide range of games and unparalleled versatility for webOS-powered TVs and devices. Now available in over 30 countries, the revamped Gaming Portal is transforming how players experience both native webOS games and AAA titles, whether accessed via remote control or a game pad.

The new UX upgrade, rolling out across regions from August, makes it effortless for players to discover and play AAA titles. Its intuitive “Play with Gamepad” menu now lets players select their preferred cloud gaming service, such as Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, delivering instant access to countless titles. So, whether it’s racing on an iconic track or working together to defeat a final boss, there’s an adventure waiting for every player.

Further elevating the gaming experience, LG recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to achieve a groundbreaking first. LG TVs2 are the world’s first to support up to 4K 120Hz with HDR cloud gaming via the native GeForce NOW app, setting a new benchmark for immersive, high-performance streaming experiences.

The new UX upgrade also streamlines the player experience by offering quick access to essential gaming accessories such as game pads and controllers. Newly launching “Recommended for you” tabs connect users to promotions or purchase options. For example, the “Recommended for you. Game Pad” tab will soon connect players to 20 percent discount on an Xbox Wireless Controller, available in 17 European markets.3 Users in the U.S. can purchase LG’s Magic Remote from the ShopTime app via the “Recommended for you. Magic Remote” tab, allowing them to enjoy games playable just with a remote.

For gamers who thrive on chasing a high score and climbing the ranks, Gaming Portal brings “High Score Challenge,”4 a new feature designed to ignite competition. Easily accessed from the “All Games” tab, this playful twist keeps players engaged as the competition heats up on Color Mash and other games.

LG’s Gaming Portal is continuously expanding its diverse library with compelling solo adventures and competitive multiplayer experiences. Through an exciting collaboration with Blacknut,5 a leading game streaming service, players can now access cloud games through individual title subscriptions. This includes the beloved adaptations of popular classics Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, as well as Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. The portal also features immersive titles like Everdream Valley, where players customize clothing and interact with animals on their own farm, and Overcooked! 2, which puts teamwork skills to the ultimate test by injecting chaos into the kitchen. The Blacknut catalog also boasts a unique selection of titles playable without a controller, like The Jackbox Party Starter and soon-to-launch Inua – A Story in Ice and Time.

Gamers can also discover a wealth of free games through LG’s partnership with Play.Works, a global leader in Connected TV (CTV) gaming. This collaboration brings popular titles like Wheel of Fortune, Tetris® and PAC-MAN directly to webOS-powered TVs and devices, all free to play. New Additions include Creature Mix, where players can blend animal DNA with AI to craft one-of-a-kind creatures, and epic dungeon adventure game Temple Maze.

“With over 4,000 cloud-based titles and 600 free single and multiplayer games, LG’s Gaming Portal is quickly becoming an all-in-one hub for every player,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Through new UX upgrades and a growing ecosystem of partners, we are bringing every kind of game closer to users worldwide through their effortless discovery.”

Central to delivering compelling game streaming experiences on webOS, LG’s Gaming Portal provides players with seamless access to an ever-growing array of cloud gaming titles and versatile features. Now available across LG Smart TVs, Smart Monitors and third-party TVs running webOS,6 LG is committed to continuously optimizing the game streaming experience through an expanding library of games and user-centric features.

1 Currently available on LG’s Smart TVs and Smart Monitors, and third-party TVs running webOS6.0 and beyond, in Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the UK and the U.S.

2 Supported TVs include 2025 LG OLED TVs and will expand later this year to more platforms and models.

3 Xbox Wireless Controller promotion is accessible in markets where Microsoft Store online is available.

4 Selected partners, including Couchplay and Playworks, currently offer titles available for High Score Challenge.

5 Service varies by region.

6 webOS versions may differ by country, device type or other factors.