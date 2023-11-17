LG Expands Platform Business With New webOS Hub 2.0S

SEOUL, Nov. 17, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that the new webOS Hub 2.0S for third party brands – released for TVs in September – is branching out this month to include smart monitors, responding to the expanding smart TV market as well as the highly increasing number of single-person households. While smart TVs are catered to family households, the rising trend of single-person households has led to a significant demand for smart monitors, making webOS Hub 2.0S, which offers both convenience and a large variety of content, a great choice for smaller screens as well.

The new webOS Hub 2.0S presents greater hardware adaptability, broadening its availability beyond smart TVs, and is able to provide more options for third-party brands to offer a customizable user experience.

A new addition on the main home UI screen of webOS Hub 2.0S is the Card App Home Hub & Music, granting access to an abundance of services with one remote click. Featuring a smart home ecosystem dashboard, users can customize control capabilities with supportive device status monitoring for TVs and IoT-based devices.

Designed to meet a diverse range of user needs, the webOS Hub 2.0S offers comprehensive services with a variety of features. Users can easily access music from popular apps such as Spotify or music stored in USB drives via the Card App Music feature. Functions such as Remote PC allow easy access to content for hybrid work, ensuring users a seamless transition to office PCs or laptops. The platform enables convenient video calling and conferencing with support for USB cameras* and encourages productivity with an elevated home fitness experience. To cater to students and working professionals, webOS 2.0S allows accessibility to streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. Compatibility with Apple Home and AirPlay* enables users to easily and securely control compatible smart home accessories and effortlessly stream movies, music, games, and photos using their Apple devices as well.

Affirming its exceptional services and unparalleled versatility, LG has diligently bolstered its market presence over the past three years by integrating the webOS Hub into various third-party products with over 300 brands joining in this exciting endeavor.

Following the success of the company’s approach, LG is expanding the webOS Hub platform to a broader range of smart TVs and smart monitors, solidifying its presence in the industry with a commitment to providing seamless access to the webOS Hub experience across multiple devices.

# # #

*Apple Home and AirPlay, USB camera features are only available on the 1.5GB model equipped with webOS Hub 2.0S.