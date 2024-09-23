Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Expands webOS Hub Platform Business With New Features Customized For Gaming Monitors

Media Entertainment Solution 24/09/2024

Platform Now Supports 180Hz VRR for Seamless, Smooth Gaming Experience

The monitor of a gaming setup displays the webOS Hub platform, with wireless headphones placed beside the keyboard

SEOUL, Sep. 24, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announces that its webOS Hub platform is now available for third-party gaming monitors. This expansion follows the company’s previous rollout of the webOS Hub platform to third-party smart TVs and smart monitors, addressing the increasing trend of gaming monitors and smart monitors being equipped with OTT streaming services.

 

The new platform features, customized for gaming monitors, include VRR 180Hz, providing gamers with an optimal environment free from stuttering or tearing. The platform also maximizes user convenience with various connectivity options, including wired and wireless keyboards and mouse, DisplayPort and USB-C type. Additionally, the Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer allow users to easily configure the optimal settings for each game. The Game card app provides easy access to content, including cloud games.

 

On top of the new gaming features, the webOS Hub also continues to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience through streaming services and LG Channels. It also offers convenient music listening through the Card App Home Hub & Music and useful features optimized for document handling or video conferencing, accessible via the Home Office card app.

 

The latest webOS Hub features are expected to be made available first on Acer’s upcoming Nitro GS272U M QHD 180Hz gaming monitor, with more partners to adopt the platform in the near future. By offering high refresh rates, VRR, diverse connectivity, rich content, easy document handling and a wide range of options, webOS Hub platform provides an exceptional user experience that will help expand platform usage on third-party smart monitors and gaming monitors.

 

# # #

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More