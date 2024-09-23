LG Expands webOS Hub Platform Business With New Features Customized For Gaming Monitors

SEOUL, Sep. 24, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announces that its webOS Hub platform is now available for third-party gaming monitors. This expansion follows the company’s previous rollout of the webOS Hub platform to third-party smart TVs and smart monitors, addressing the increasing trend of gaming monitors and smart monitors being equipped with OTT streaming services.

The new platform features, customized for gaming monitors, include VRR 180Hz, providing gamers with an optimal environment free from stuttering or tearing. The platform also maximizes user convenience with various connectivity options, including wired and wireless keyboards and mouse, DisplayPort and USB-C type. Additionally, the Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer allow users to easily configure the optimal settings for each game. The Game card app provides easy access to content, including cloud games.

On top of the new gaming features, the webOS Hub also continues to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience through streaming services and LG Channels. It also offers convenient music listening through the Card App Home Hub & Music and useful features optimized for document handling or video conferencing, accessible via the Home Office card app.

The latest webOS Hub features are expected to be made available first on Acer’s upcoming Nitro GS272U M QHD 180Hz gaming monitor, with more partners to adopt the platform in the near future. By offering high refresh rates, VRR, diverse connectivity, rich content, easy document handling and a wide range of options, webOS Hub platform provides an exceptional user experience that will help expand platform usage on third-party smart monitors and gaming monitors.

