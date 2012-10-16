LG INTRODUCES T-SERIES ZERO CLIENT WITH CITRIX HDX READY VERIFIED SOC AND ADVANCED TI CHIP

BARCELONA, Oct. 17, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its new T-Series zero client in Barcelona at Citrix Synergy™, a global conference focusing on cloud computing, virtualization and networking. LG Cloud T-Series is the company’s next-generation zero client available as either a monitor (CAT42K) or a standalone box (CBT42) to connect to an existing screen. Running independently, both versions employ the Citrix HDX technology and a next-generation Texas Instruments (TI) system on a chip (SoC) offering high performance with greater security through zero client.

“With the LG Cloud T-Series, we’re expanding our reach into the zero client market while widening its range of VDI offerings,” said J.J. Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Citrix HDX Ready verified LG Cloud T-Series will be of great value to any sized enterprise as it reduces the workload of IT management and overall cost while providing full HDX capabilities for outstanding performance.”

LG Cloud T-Series: Monitor Type



The monitor type T-Series (CAT42K) extends LG’s rapidly expanding range of zero client computing devices. Citrix HDX technology ensures a high-definition user experience of virtual desktops over any network while the marriage of TI’s DM8148 1GHz SoC with Citrix HDX technology enables the T-series to serve as a high-performance zero client, boosting high picture quality. Additionally, Cisco’s UPoE together reduces the maintenance workload for IT managers and overall operational costs through fewer hardware purchases and reduced power consumption.

Aside from the fundamental design, the T-Series monitor type includes a Full HD IPS display. Compared to conventional Twisted Nematic (TN) panels, IPS boosts color consistency for more lifelike colors, and offers an impressively wide viewing angle (178 degrees). When combined with Citrix HDX technology embedded in the ultrafast TI SoC, the IPS monitor yields advanced graphics performance and image quality that is comfortable to the eyes, reducing stress and increasing focus.

The external design of the monitor consists of a matte black finish on the frame and a slim height, swivel and tilt adjustment for great ergonomics while at work. The T-Series monitor type will be available in two sizes, 23-inches (16:9 aspect ratio) and 19-inches (16:10 aspect ratio).

“LG continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to HDX SoC-based solutions with the introduction of the T-Series line of products”, noted Chris Fleck, VP of Mobility and Alliances at Citrix. “LG’s innovative T-Series product offerings will drive enterprise adoption of desktop virtualization and allow organizations of any size to experience the rich capabilities of HDX Ready SoC with our market leading XenDesktop solution.”

LG Cloud T-Series: Box Type



Independent from any monitor, the box type T-Series (CBT42) includes Citrix HDX technology and the next generation TI SoC that will offer similar high-end graphics performance for any connected monitor. Additionally, the T-Series box type can stand vertically with a cradle or it can attach to the backside of a monitor for increased space efficiency. This is an affordable alternative to the T-series monitor type; advantageous for many enterprises and even SMEs that have already invested in monitors.

The LG Cloud T-Series offers six USB ports and a DVI port for a clone display. The six USB 2.0 ports enable accessories such as keyboards, mice, printers, scanners, card readers and cameras to attach to the T-Series zero client for enhanced functionality.

The T-Series monitor type will be available starting next month in Europe and the United States and the T-Series box type will follow in early 2013.

