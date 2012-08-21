LG LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST 84-INCH UD 3D TV WITH UNPARALLEL PICTURE QUALITY

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) today introduced the world’s first 84-inch Ultra Definition (UD) 3D TV in the Korean market. LG’s UD 3D TV is the company’s response to growing consumer demand for larger, more immersive home TVs with greater functionality. The UD 3D TV introduces a number of new smart features with the aim of providing greater convenience and simpler interaction.

“The 4K display market is still in its infancy but it was important for LG to claim a stake in this space,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company, “LG’s UD 3D TV represents a whole new level of home viewing experience because it offers every advanced technology we currently have to offer.”

LG UD 3D TV boasts astonishing picture quality with 8 million pixels per frame, four times the resolution (3840×2160) of existing Full HD TV panels, due in large part to LG’s advanced Triple XD Engine. The additional Resolution Upscaler Plus allows images from external sources such as hard drives and user-generated content websites to be rendered in higher detail.

Bringing this exciting new experience to the 3D entertainment arena, LG has equipped its UD 3D TV with CINEMA 3D technology to ensure the impressively large display provides the most immersive viewing experience possible. 3D Depth Control allows viewers to fine-tune the “distance” between near and far objects on the screen for a custom 3D experience. The 3D Sound Zooming feature then analyzes the on-screen objects to generate sound according to their location and movement.

LG’s newest Magic Remote allows users to intuitively access and navigate the Home Dashboard. LG’s Smart TV ecosystem now includes approximately 1,400 apps and access to a growing community of premium content services such as 3D World with a wide array of movies and games. Even more media content can be accessed via portable devices such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets and flash memory drives using Smart Share Plus. The imbedded 2D to 3D conversion engine expands the availability of 3D content and Dual Play takes head-to-head game play to a whole new level by allowing opponents to simultaneously see different images on the same screen. With Dual Play, split-screen gaming is a thing of the past.

LG’s UD 3D TV also features a 2.2 Speaker System consisting of two 10W speakers and two 15W woofers, which reinforce the sound to produce a lush audio experience that perfectly complements the extraordinary visuals produced by the massive screen, creating a theater-like experience in the home.

LG’s 84-inch UD 3D TV will roll-out in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America starting in September. Visitors to IFA 2012 will be able to experience the TV for themselves at the LG Electronics stand in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin.

