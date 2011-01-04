Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LAUNCHES WXGA PORTABLE LED PROJECTOR WITH BROADBAND, BUILT-IN ATSC TUNER, WIRELESS DLNA

Media Entertainment Solution 05/01/2011

Share this content.

HW300T Boasts Great Connectivity, Brightness and Eco-Friendliness in Compact Size

 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 — LG Electronics today unveiled the HW300T, the next generation of Portable LED projector, its first to incorporate the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology, an ATSC Tuner and provides access to online content, at the International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205).

 

“The HW300T’s outstanding connectivity enables users to link right up with a vast array of entertainment options,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “The projector’s exceptional brightness, eco-friendliness and compact design also enable users to enjoy the HW300T in the optimal environment.”

 

The HW300T is LG’s first portable projector compatible with all DLNA-certified devices, meaning consumers can easily and wirelessly transfer stored digital content from devices such as personal computers and watch it through their projector.  It also includes a built-in ATSC tuner (also included with the HX350T), allowing consumers to watch Free HD Broadcast signals without the need for a separate external content source.

 

Augmenting the HW300T with more content options, it also includes a broadband function, which provides consumers access to a host of internet services, such as Accuweather, Twitter and Facebook – without the need for a computer. In addition, the HW300T can also access and play DivX format HD content via its USB connection, users can also use the USB connection to present Presentation, spreadsheets and image files without a PC.

 

The HW300T has 1200 x 800 WXGA resolution, which is combined with a contrast ratio of 2,000:1 to ensure it displays crisp, vibrant images. With a brightness of 250 ANSI-lumens images are bright and clear and ideal for Home Cinema style viewing.

 

As LG’s most energy-efficient projector, the life expectancy for the HW300T is 30,000 hours. The LED light source is also built without the use of Mercury, adding to the projectors environmentally friendly design. The HW300T comes in a sleek, compact glossy black finish, weighing just 1.74lbs.

 

HW300T Specifications:

  •  Broadband
  •  Built-in ATSC Tuner
  •  WXGA (1200 x 800)
  •  Wireless DLNA
  •  250 ANSI-lumens
  •  LED Lighting Source
  •  0.55-inch DMD
  •  2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
  •  HD DivX
  •  File Viewer
  •  HDMI Interface
  •  Built-in Sound (1W + 1W Stereo)
  •  Compact Design (6.3 x 5.19 x 2.24 inches)
  •  Lightweight (1.74lbs)
  •  Glossy Black Color
  •  Lifetime: 30,000 hrs
  •  Green Technology (Mercury free)
  •  Accessories: Carry Bag, Wi-Fi Dongle, Remote Control, D-sub/RGB to Composite cable, Manual (CD), RC Battery (AAA*2EA)

 

For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.

