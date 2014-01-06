LG MAKES SMART TV SIMPLE WITH NEW WEBOS SMART TV PLATFORM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its newest Smart TV platform at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. webOS, which was purchased from Hewlett-Packard in March last year, has been reinvented and reintroduced as LG’s new Smart TV platform. The new operating system offers an intuitive user interface for an experience that is both seamless and refreshingly uncomplicated, based on years of experience collected by the webOS team. Furthermore, the new platform makes it extremely easy for developers to create applications and enhances the compatibility of LG’s Smart TVs with other devices.

“We are extremely excited to be able to introduce webOS optimized for LG Smart TV here at CES 2014” said In-kyu Lee, Senior Vice President and head of the TV division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “The beauty of webOS is that it provides so much freedom, and is so simple to use. We feel confident that consumers will find navigating, exploring and switching between different forms of content on webOS a truly enjoyable, not frustrating, experience.”

Simple to Connect, Easy to Use

The webOS platform, which will be implemented in more than 70 percent of LG’s Smart TVs in 2014, greatly simplifies the smart TV experience. Its ease-of-use makes content searching and viewing, connecting with other devices, and even the initial setup process incredibly smooth. The first time the user turns on the webOS-enabled LG Smart TV, an animated character named BeanBird appears onscreen to help get connected and walk the use through the setup process. All the viewer has to do is shake the Magic Remote or press the OK button to receive further advice from the winged virtual facilitator. webOS can instantly recognize when and what kind of external device has been plugged into the TV and brings up a pop-up menu listing all relevant options for the user to choose from.

Instant Access and Easy Content Switching

The new Launcher, a left-to-right scrollable menu that runs along the lower portion of the screen is one of the most distinctive features of webOS. The Launcher makes it possible to switch between broadcast TV, smart TV content and media stored on external devices without having to return to the Home screen. It allows the viewer to simultaneously watch a show, play a game or browse the internet while searching or downloading other content. What’s more, Live Menu, which can be opened while viewing the TV, keeps the search, recommendation and channel options within easy reach.

Content Discovery Made Simple

The webOS development team in LG’s Silicon Valley Lab created the unique Today menu as a one-stop content recommendation service, suggesting popular TV shows, programs that have been missed as well as full-feature movies. Running horizontally along the center of the screen, the Today bar can also be scrolled up or down via the Magic Remote wheel to reveal more exciting viewing options.

LG’s webOS also offers access to the LG Store’s comprehensive collection of apps. The LG Store lets users browse the most-viewed and most-downloaded items available from across the Smart TV platform, including broadcast TV programs and the latest games. The logically organized categories, which include 3D content, games and movies, employ thumbnail images for fast and convenient selection of content.

Visitors to LG’s CES booth (2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 7 to January 10 can experience webOS on LG’s latest OLED TVs, 4K ULTRA HD TVs and on other models from the company’s new year Home Entertainment lineup.

# # #