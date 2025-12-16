LG Micro RGB evo: LG’s Most Advanced LCD TV Powered by the Precision of OLED’s AI Processor

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its first-ever flagship RGB TV at CES® 2026 – the LG Micro RGB evo, a CES 2026 Innovation Awards winner.* Employing Micro RGB Technology and LG TV’s smallest individual RGB LEDs, this display marks a significant step forward from MiniLED.

The LG Micro RGB evo represents a significant evolution in Micro RGB technology: it uses OLED precision to control each of the RGB LED backlights, bringing 13 years of LG OLED’s technical excellence to the RGB category. The engine driving this performance is the newly upgraded Dual AI Engine-based α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which features Dual Super Upscaling to simultaneously process two types of AI upscaling. This enhances sharpness while delivering natural and balanced images that offer the highest level of clarity and immersion.

This immense processing power enables RGB Primary Color Ultra, a breakthrough that delivers a full spectrum of color reproduction. Driven by this technology, LG Micro RGB evo achieves an outstanding range, certified by Intertek for 100 percent color gamut coverage in BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB – the highest possible color reproduction. This offers optimal accuracy for everything from digital editing and HDR cinema to next-generation display technologies.

Complementing this color perfection is Micro Dimming Ultra, orchestrating more than a thousand dimming zones with exceptional accuracy. It achieves high contrast performance among LCD TVs, pinpointing brightness and color control to reveal intricate details in both dark and bright scenes.

Beyond picture quality, the innovation extends to the customer experience. The interface is deeply personalized via the award-winning webOS platform, featuring Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard and a tailored “My Page” home screen. An upgraded AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Search further enhance viewing by helping customers effortlessly explore content-related information.

“Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional color accuracy.”

The LG Micro RGB evo (model MRGB95) will be available in 100-inch, 86-inch and 75-inch sizes.

Visitors to CES 2026 can experience LG’s latest home entertainment innovations at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 6–9. For more updates on LG’s announcements, visit the LG Newsroom.

# # #

* The 100-inch MRGB95B model received a CES 2026 Innovation Award.