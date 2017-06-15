LG OLED AND LG SUPER UHD TVS RATED AS TOP PERFOMERS BY LEADING CONSUMER PUBLICATION

SEOUL, June 16, 2017 — LG Electronics continues to be at the forefront of leadership and innovation for home entertainment with its award-winning LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W just named the highest rated TV by a leading U.S. consumer product publication. LG, which introduced OLED TV to consumers in 2013, is the only manufacturer to offer a range of OLED TV models, including the amazing blade-slim design of the B7 and C7 LG OLED TV series, Picture-on-Glass design of the E7 and G7 LG OLED TV series, and the unique Picture-on-Wall design of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W series.

“LG pioneered OLED TV technology and since its inception has continued to dedicate enormous resources to its growth to the benefit of all consumers,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Top TV reviewers consistently rank OLED as the best TV technology available, and we’re the only manufacturer to offer a variety of OLED TV screen sizes and models – there is no better time to purchase the best TV technology on the market.”

According to a leading U.S. consumer publication, LG OLED TVs received top scores for picture quality, viewing angle, and versatility resulting in the highest rank for overall performance. LG was the first to introduce the transformative OLED pixels to TV screens and continues to be the only TV manufacturer to offer the widest selection of OLED TV series – consisting of the 77- and 65-inch W7, 77- and 65-inch G7, 65- and 55-inch E7, 65- and 55-inch C7 and 65- and 55-inch B7.

Unlike LCD, OLED technology creates its own light, meaning each pixel can be individually controlled and turned on or completely off resulting in perfect black levels, greater detail in darker areas and near zero light bleed, and with a color palette of over a billion rich colors LG OLED TVs deliver lifelike images, bolder colors and exceptional picture quality.

Also ranked among the best performers in the TV category are LG SUPER UHD TVs featuring Nano Cell™ display technology, the most advanced LCD picture quality ever offered by LG. This transformative LCD innovation enables the TV offer incredibly accurate color reproduction, rendering each color exactly as it was intended, even at wide viewing angles, so every person sitting around the TV is seeing the most accurate and lifelike colors.

Both LG OLED and LG SUPER UHD TVs are able to stream multiple HDR formats, including HDR10, Dolby Vision and the new HLG HDR standard, offering viewers access to the widest library of available HDR content. Furthermore, all 2017 LG TVs feature LG’s award winning and intuitive webOS 3.5 Smart TV Platform, making switching between content options simple and fast.

To learn more about LG’s award-winning television innovations, visit www.LG.com.

# # #