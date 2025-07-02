LG OLED evo M5, the Only True Wireless OLED TV With G5’s Excellence in Picture Quality

SEOUL, July 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global rollout of its newest wireless OLED TV series, the LG OLED evo M5 – a TV that combines LG’s advanced True Wireless technology1 with the industry-leading OLED picture quality of the G52 to reimagine the TV experience in a clutter-free setup.

The M5 sets a new gold standard for premium wireless home entertainment. LG’s True Wireless technology eliminates the cable connection between the TV and external devices, thanks to LG’s proprietary Zero Connect Box,3 a visually lossless wireless video and audio transmission solution. Delivering ultra-smooth content with low input lag up to 4K 144Hz,4 the M5 boasts performance on par with a wired connection.

The M5 offers next-level wireless technology for competitive gamers demanding ultra-responsive performance. Building on the legacy of LG’s OLED evo series, the M series is the only wireless TV compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium to deliver a tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience even during fast-paced action up to 4K 144Hz. Certified by Intertek for Qualified Gaming Performance, the M5 features an ultra-fast response time of less than 0.1ms,5 delivering smooth, vibrant visuals in razor-sharp clarity.

The M5 is the optimal TV for those seeking both a superb gaming experience and a more flexible, cleaner setup. A conventional TV offers multiple ports for commonly used HDMI devices like gaming consoles on the back of the screen, causing viewers to walk to the TV to power on devices or switch inputs. But on the M5, these ports can be found on the Zero Connect Box, enabling consoles to be placed within reach – on a nearby shelf, inside a cabinet, or next to the sofa. As a result, there are no cables between the TV and entertainment devices.

The M5 is also a top-tier choice for home cinema enthusiasts, featuring Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker® Mode with Ambient Light Compensation for cinematic accuracy. Powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2, it offers enhanced depth and detail with AI Picture Pro, while AI Sound Pro enables immersive 11.1.2-channel audio. LG’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology boosts screen brightness by up to three times compared to conventional OLED models.6 The M5 has also received UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” verification, along with certifications from Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume. A “Perfect” grade by TÜV Rheinland7 further affirms the M5’s capability to maintain clarity even in bright indoor conditions.

With a flush-fit design and no visible cable clutter, the LG OLED evo M5 delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience with the uncompromised performance of a wired setup.

“For 12 consecutive years, LG has led the global OLED TV market and we are opening a new era of television with our leadership in wireless TV,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The OLED evo M5 exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our pursuit of the ultimate in premium home entertainment.”

The LG OLED evo M5 series will roll out globally in 97, 83, 77 and 65-inch screen sizes. To discover more about LG’s wireless OLED TVs, visit www.lg.com/uk/tvs-soundbars/why-true-wireless/.

# # #

1 Wireless transmission refers to the transferring of video and audio signals between a TV screen and the Zero Connect Box. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

2 VRR support varies by model: M5 series (83, 77, 65-inch at 144Hz, 97-inch at 120Hz), G5 series (83, 77, 65, 55-inch at 165Hz, 97-inch at 120Hz, 48-inch at 144Hz).

3 The TV and the Zero Connect Box each plug into the wall for power.

4 LG 2025 OLED M5 series TVs up to 83 inches (screen size) provide support for 4K@144Hz. The 97-inch OLED M5 supports 4K@120Hz.

5 LG OLED displays been certified as “0.1 response times (Gray to Gray)” and “Qualified Gaming Performance” by Intertek.

6 Applies to 65/77/83-inch M5 models, compared to the same sizes of conventional OLED models (B5 series) in a 10 percent window.

7 LG 2025 65-inch M5 has received TÜV certification for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting. True Visual Experience certification by TÜV means that the product achieved the highest grade “Perfect” in all five metrics for ambient visual quality (blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation precision and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.