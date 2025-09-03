LG OLED TV Brings Park Seo-Bo’s Nature-Inspired Colors to Life at Frieze Seoul 2025

SEOUL, Sep. 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) presents “Park Seo‑Bo x LG OLED TV: Colors Drawn from Nature” at Frieze Seoul 2025 (September 3–6), marking the company’s fourth year as Headline Partner. In collaboration with the PARKSEOBO FOUNDATION, LG OLED TV celebrates one of Korea’s most revered contemporary artists by faithfully expressing his distinctive color philosophy through the unmatched precision of LG’s self-lit OLED technology. Starting this year, LG also expands the Frieze art fair experience to LG TV owners through LG Gallery+, a personal curation service that allows users to display artwork on their TV screens like an at-home gallery.

A Master of Nature’s Colors Reimagined by LG OLED TV

The “Park Seo‑Bo X LG OLED TV: Colors Drawn from Nature” exhibition showcases Park Seo-Bo’s nature-inspired colors on a digital canvas. It flows from his meditative black and white colors – black drawn from the soot of an old kitchen hearth, white evoked from the stillness and quiet of Korean hanji – to vibrant colors borrowed from nature – the yellow of Jeju’s canola, the pink of azalea, the green of spring leaves and the deep orange of ripe persimmon. With self-lit pixels and perfect blacks, LG OLED TVs capture the quiet depth and nuance of Park Seo-Bo’s work to bring his meditative colors to life in their truest form.

“Park Seo-Bo believed that nature speaks in colors beyond words,” said Park Seung-ho, chairperson of the PARKSEOBO FOUNDATION and son of the artist. “This exhibition offers a new perspective on his works, inviting viewers not merely to observe, but to engage more deeply as participants in the experience.”

At the center of the exhibition, a T-shaped installation featuring LG’s latest OLED evo G5 and M5 TVs presents a digitally reimagined artwork by Je Baak, art professor at Seoul National University. This digitalized artwork celebrates the pivotal moment for Park Seo-Bo when a walk under the overwhelmingly red autumn leaves struck him as both awe-inspiring and healing. In efforts to share the master’s enlightenment through nature’s breathtaking colors, Baak collaborated with AI to collect the different hues of autumn-leaf red found in captured moments by people all around the world. The result is a monument of shared visual experience that encapsulates autumn leaves seen through the eyes of everyone and the artist himself.

Bringing Frieze and Park Seo-Bo’s Artwork to the Home

LG is bringing the Frieze art fair experience into the homes of art enthusiasts through its new LG Gallery+ app on the LG webOS platform. More than 100 select artworks from Frieze Seoul including works by Park Seo-Bo will be available for free viewing on LG Gallery+ for a certain time after the fair. LG TV owners who could not experience Frieze Seoul first-hand can now enjoy a seamless and extended viewing experience in the form of a home gallery with LG Gallery+.

“We hope LG OLED, with its ability to render deep blacks and vibrant colors with exceptional accuracy, honors the legacy of Park Seo-Bo’s colors borrowed from nature,” said Kate Oh, head of Experiential Marketing at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By collaborating with world-renowned art partners such as Frieze, the Guggenheim and MMCA, LG OLED continues to create new value in art marketing, expanding the intersection of art and technology in major cities around the world including Seoul, London, New York and LA.”

LG OLED TVs continue to champion artists and cultural institutions at the intersection of art and technology, creating new ways to experience creativity in the digital age. Discover more about LG’s global art collaborations at www.LGOLEDART.com.

