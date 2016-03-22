LG OLED TV MARATHON SESSION BREAKS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

SEOUL, March 23, 2016 — Five young Austrians broke a 15-month old Canadian record by one hour when they successfully endured a 92-hour TV watching marathon in Vienna from March 15-19.

An official from Guinness World Records was present to confirm the record breaking event and presented certificates to the five new record holders, who were selected from more than 400 interested applicants on LG’s Facebook page. In addition to the certificate, LG presented each participant with a new TV and a complimentary 12-month subscription to Sky Austria.

The five participants – Zivan Pajkanovic (23), Nadine Pauser (20), Johannes Spilka (19), Markus Waldl (24) and Dominik Zeller (24) – watched various Sky Austria programs on LG OLED TVs continuously for four nights and five days, taking only one five-minute break every hour. LG Electronics (LG), the sponsor of the record attempt, constructed a living room-style studio at a popular furniture store on the city’s most visited shopping street equipping it with reclining chairs, stationary bicycle, refrigerator and most importantly, a 55-inch LG OLED TV.

“We are extremely pleased that our record attempt was successful,” said Markus Werner, marketing manager at LG Electronics Austria. “OLED TVs offer a superior viewing experience which I’m sure made this record attempt more enjoyable for the participants. We congratulate these five dedicated TV watchers for their accomplishment.”

