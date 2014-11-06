LG OLED TV NAMED BEST TELEVISION OF THE YEAR BY USA TODAY’S REVIEWED.COM

SEOUL, Nov. 6, 2014 — Reviewed.com, the division of USA TODAY focused on consumer-product testing, recognized LG Electronics with 12 of its prestigious “2014 Best of the Year” awards for LG products across the home entertainment and home appliance categories. Most notably, LG’s Curved OLED TV took top honors as Reviewed.com’s “Best Television of the Year” as well as the “Best OLED TV of the Year,” while the LG Gallery flat OLED TV was named the “Best Design of the Year.”

LG’s intuitive new Smart TV+ webOS was selected as the “Best Smart TV Platform of the Year,” and its 21:9 UltraWide monitor was named “Best Monitor of the Year.” LG home appliance products recognized as best of the year by Reviewed.com include the breakthrough EcoHybrid™ heat-pump clothes dryer technology, unique TurboWash™ washing machine innovations, the pioneering Door-in-Door® refrigerator feature, and the EasyClean® range technology.

“Being honored with a ‘Best of the Year’ award for any company is an honor but to have it come from USA Today is especially significant,” said Wayne Park, global sales and marketing officer at LG. “These awards underscore our commitment to bringing consumers the very most innovative products to better their lives and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts.”

LG home entertainment products earned Reviewed.com’s best of the year honors in a number of major categories:

Best Television of the Year and Best OLED TV of the Year

LG Curved OLED (55EA9800)

LG’s Curved OLED represents the ultimate in display for home entertainment enthusiasts, offering an infinite contrast ratio and incredible color accuracy for more vibrant images. Additionally, its gently curved screen provides a unique design statement and for a more immersive viewing experience. This 55-inch class (54.6 inches measured diagonally) model is the first OLED TV to be ENERGY STAR® certified.

Best Design of the Year

LG Gallery OLED (55EA8800)

LG’s 55-inch class (54.6-inch diagonal) flat OLED TV combines a rich audio experience with a 100W 2.2 channel sound system, amazing picture and a stylish aesthetic. It has all the functionality of a traditional 1080p Full HD TV, including Smart Cinema 3D TV, and its sleek design aesthetic is meant to emulate art on a wall. LG’s Gallery OLED screen-saver-like mode displays famous paintings, iconic photographs and personal photos.

Best Smart TV Platform of the Year

LG Smart TV+ webOS™

Unique to LG is the Smart TV+ webOS platform offering simple switching between broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices with lightning-quick transition speeds similar to regular channel switching.1 LG Smart TV+ webOS features an intuitive interface that consumers can customize and control with the easy-to-use LG Magic Remote, which works with simple gestures, point and click, scroll and voice commands.

Best Monitor of the Year

LG 21:9 UltraWide Monitor (34UM95)

LG’s 34-inch class (33.7-inch diagonal) UltraWide WQHD monitor features multitasking and multimedia capabilities as well as connectivity making it ideal for gaming, watching movies and everyday tasks. This advanced flat-screen monitor offers an eye-popping level of visual detail with a 3440 x 1440 screen resolution, and features a 21:9 aspect ratio that expands overall screen real estate. LG’s 4-Screen Split feature allows users to divide the screen into four sections.

LG home appliance products earned Reviewed.com’s best of the year honors in a number of major categories.

Best Dryer Feature of the Year

LG EcoHybrid Heat Pump Dryer (DLHX4072)

LG’s ENERGY STAR certified EcoHybrid Heat Pump dryer is the first in the United States to combine conventional vented drying with a heat pump to reduce energy by recycling heat, delivering up to 50 percent energy savings when compared to conventional electric dryers without sacrificing performance. LG is bringing technology typically found in air conditioners and dehumidifiers to the laundry room.

Best Washer Feature of the Year

LG TurboWash (WM8000HVA, WT1701)

LG’s award-winning TurboWash technology saves users 20 minutes per load, even with larger loads of laundry, without sacrificing performance. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average household does 392 loads of laundry each year or 7.5 loads per week. TurboWash’s 20-minute-per-load time savings translates to more than 130 hours a year to spend with family and friends instead of doing laundry.

Best Washing Machine of the Year and Best High End Washer of the Year

LG Mega-Capacity TurboWash Clothes Washer (WM8000HVA)

This ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2014 washer features the largest capacity in the industry at 5.2 cubic feet, so it can wash more clothes – including larger, bulky items – in fewer loads, saving time and money in energy usage. Consumers can wash a king size comforter and full set of bedding in a single load. It also boasts LG’s innovative TurboWash™ technology that allows users to save up to 20 minutes per load, even with larger loads of laundry, while still offering outstanding cleaning performance.2

Best Counter-Depth Fridge of the Year

LG Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Door-in-Door® (LSC22991ST)

LG’s Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Door-in-Door features LG’s award-winning Door-in-Door technology in its innovative design. LG pioneered the unique feature, which helps makes consumers’ lives easier by providing more convenient access to their favorite snacks, without opening the entire refrigerator, keeping family favorites front and center. Simply push a button on the door handle to release the magnetic seal. The Door-in-Door with ColdSaver™ panel, located on the inside of the compartment, helps to reduce cold air loss to keep food fresher longer and conserve energy.3 The unique model offers a seamless built-in look with its counter-depth profile. It stands flush with the countertop to save more space and complement the kitchen’s design aesthetic.

Best Value Apartment Fridge of the Year

LG Large Capacity 2-Door Bottom-Mount Refrigerator (LBN10551PV)

LG’s 24-inch slim refrigerator incorporates a sophisticated style and design, including contoured doors, hidden hinges, LED lighting and flexible drawers, making it easy to fit lots of function into studio apartments, lofts, tiny houses and other small spaces. The Large Capacity 2-Door Bottom-Mount Refrigerator has Digital Temperature Controls and a Multi-Air Flow Freshness designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep food fresher, longer.

Best Electric Range of the Year

LG Electric Double Oven Range with Infrared Grill and EasyClean® (LDE3037ST)

LG’s Large Capacity (6.7 cubic foot) Double Range Oven offers consumers more space, providing them the flexibility to cook more dishes simultaneously. Its Infrared Grill technology uses infrared waves for faster cooking times by getting the oven to broil temperature without preheating, and produces food that is juicier compared to food cooked on traditional thermal cooking. This also allows users to cut over 20 percent off the total cooking time. The Double Range Oven offers the benefit of LG’s proprietary EasyClean technology, allowing oven cleaning to be performed in just 20 minutes, not hours. This saves both time and energy when compared to self-clean feature. EasyClean works in three simple steps: spray water to the interior walls of the oven, start the EasyClean function to allow the oven to heat up, and after 20 quick minutes, the mess inside the oven can be simply wiped away.4

The Reviewed.com “Best of the Year” awards are selected annually by its editors and based on results from standardized and scientific testing and product reviews from the past year. A division of Gannett Co.’s USA TODAY since January 2011, Reviewed.com conducts its testing in dedicated facilities that feature lab quality imaging, home and kitchen, and display testing equipment. These objective, proprietary testing methods give Reviewed.com a competitive edge with easy to understand reviews that compare products side-by-side.

For more information on these awards and LG’s award-winning products, please visit www.reviewed.com and www.lg.com, respectively.

1 Wireless Internet connection & certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Agreement to smart TV terms and conditions required to use certain smart features. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice. WebOS does not support Flash. In order to stream 4K content you need you will need a high speed internet plan capable of receiving 20Mb per second of data.

2 Based on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton/Normal or comparable cycle at default settings, 8-lb loads, front load washers only. Excludes other LG manufactured products. Excludes quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

3 Percent reduction in exchange rate of air between opening the door-in-door compared to one French door for 10 seconds. Results based on testing of comparable model with same LG Door-in-Door® design.

4 Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

