LG Partners With Google to Offer Three Months of Stadia Pro With LG TVs
More Than 50 Titles Available to Play Instantly for New and Existing Owners of
LG Smart TVs Operating webOS 5.0 or Higher in North America and Europe
SEOUL, Aug. 3, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with Google Stadia to offer three months of access1 to Stadia Pro for both new and existing LG Smart TV owners. This limited-time promotion is now available and applies to LG TVs2 operating webOS 5.0 or higher in the twenty-two countries3 where Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform, is now available.
LG TV owners who claim their free Stadia Pro subscription gain instant access to more than fifty games, with new titles added every month and unique discounts on games and add-on content regularly offered. And with Stadia Pro enabling up to 4K HDR graphics, 60 FPS gameplay and immersive 5.1 surround sound, LG Smart TVs are the perfect choice for avid players seeking the ultimate gaming experience without purchasing an expensive console or gaming PC.
The Stadia store also features over 250 popular games available to buy, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller, no game downloads or installs required.
Claiming this free Stadia Pro offer is quick and easy for LG Smart TV owners, who can just find and click on the Stadia Pro offer within the LG Content Store. There, LG Smart TV owners can scan a QR Code to begin the redemption process on their phone, using their unique code.4
Already a favorite among gamers worldwide, LG OLED TVs, LG’s premium Smart TV offer, are the ideal choice for playing first person shooters, real-time strategy titles and racing games as they ensure immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors courtesy of self-lit pixels. What’s more, LG OLED’s ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and extremely low input lag without picture quality loss gives gamers the edge they need to win every time.
1 Offer available to new Stadia Pro subscribers. A valid form of payment is required to sign up, but you will not be charged during the first three months and you may cancel at any time – you must cancel before the three-month period expires or you will be charged for the fourth month. For how to manage your subscription, visit g.co/stadia/subscriptions.
2 Complete list of compatible TV models can be found here.
3 Google Stadia is currently available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.
4 Offer redeemable from August 3, 2022 to January 31, 2023. Deadline to claim this free Stadia Pro subscription offer varies by market. Terms and conditions apply. Consult LG’s official country website for details.