LG Radio+ Powers up With Stingray Music for a Seamless and Enriched Audio Streaming Experience

SEOUL, Oct. 21, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Stingray Music to upgrade its free ad-supported audio streaming service, LG Radio+. Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above in the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Korea, LG Radio+ will provide over 200 music channels and hundreds of thousands of songs to suit diverse listeners’ tastes. Accessible via the LG Content Store, Apps and Music Portal pages on webOS, the app features a new intuitive UI that makes discovering music, podcasts and radio shows effortless.

Stingray Music offers an extensive library of songs curated by music experts worldwide, helping listeners find the ideal tracks for different moods and settings. LG Radio+ users can now access a variety of music channels, covering a wide range of genres and featuring local artists.

Many of Stingray Music’s channels are curated for regional audiences, offering music that resonates with local tastes, trends and culture. In the U.S., listeners can explore a diverse musical landscape, from the latest chart-toppers on Today’s Pop and timeless Greatest Hits, to the heartland sounds of Country Classics and the eclectic blend of the Americana Road Trip channel. In the UK, listeners can tune into Greatest Hits UK, Love Songs UK and Kids Hits UK, delivering chart-topping anthems, romantic favorites and family-friendly songs all in one place. In Germany, channels such as Today’s Pop Germany, Schlager and Kuschelsongs blend contemporary pop with traditional genres and cultural diversity. Additionally, with K-pop taking the world by storm, channels like K-Pop Summer Hits, Korean Ballads, Idols and Hot 100 Korea deliver everything from trending idol groups and chart favorites to seasonal favorites and timeless ballads.

To keep listeners in tune with the latest trends, hit music channels such as Today’s K-pop are updated every week. And for fans who can’t wait to hear their favorite artist’s latest track, every major release is added on the day of its official debut.

“LG’s Radio+ is setting a new bar for engaging customer experiences, and we at Stingray are thrilled to expand our collaboration as their music partner for this exciting new offering,” said Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. “Music is the universal language, and the string that binds us across borders and generations. LG’s Radio+ service is set to become another bond for every LG customer, wherever they may be.”

“LG is committed to continuously enhancing the LG Radio+ experience,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Our new partnership with industry leader Stingray will bring LG TV owners a wealth of free content, empowering them to enjoy all the content they love at their convenience.

LG Smart TV owners can elevate their LG Radio+ experience even further with either AI Sound Pro or Clear Voice Pro. AI Sound Pro uses deep learning algorithms to automatically optimize audio for different genres and listening environments, enriching the immersion of the music being played. Clear Voice Pro enhances the clarity of human voices, ensuring that speech in news, podcasts or talk shows, remains crisp for a more comfortable listening experience.

Designed for seamless listening and easy exploration, the latest LG Radio+ interface brings podcasts, live radio programs and music channels together in one intuitive platform. The refined design helps users navigate content, tune into live broadcasts, enjoy curated playlists and explore podcasts with ease. A dedicated Favorites page gives users instant access to their preferred channels while making it easier to discover personalized content.

For greater ease of use, the new side menu grants quick access to the Home, Music, On-Air and Podcasts pages, each marked with a unique, clear icon. Furthermore, a simplified layout and intuitive structure let users move between sections easily for a more seamless listening experience.

# # #