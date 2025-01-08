LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024

SEOUL, Jan. 8, 2025 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 87.74 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 3.43 trillion. This marks a new record for the highest annual revenue in the company’s history.

Over the past four years, LG’s consolidated revenue has seen a compound annual growth rate of over 10 percent. The company has managed to grow while maintaining solid fundamentals amidst various external uncertainties. Strategic shifts in business models, including subscription services and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) initiatives, have driven growth beyond the limits of its core businesses. The expansion of Business-to-Business (B2B) operations has also contributed significantly to the revenue increase.

Despite various challenges, profitability remained stable on an annual basis. In the second half of last year, unexpected global shipping cost surges and one-time costs for inventory rationalization impacted profitability. However, the overall annual business performance showed positive qualitative growth driven by business portfolio realignment.

In the fourth quarter of last year, LG recorded consolidated revenue of KRW 22.78 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 146.1 billion. This year, the company aims to accelerate qualitative growth through business portfolio transformation. LG will focus on strengthening fundamental competitiveness in areas such as quality and cost while maximizing efforts to secure a robust profit structure through fixed cost efficiency.

The home appliance business, a core segment for the company, is expected to surpass KRW 30 trillion in revenue for the second consecutive year. The strategy of expanding AI appliances and volume zone lineups, along with diversifying business models to subscription and D2C, has driven solid performance. Growth in the B2B sector, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), built-in appliances and component solutions, continues steadily.

LG plans to expand its subscription business to countries such as Thailand and India, in addition to existing markets like Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. The HVAC business, which holds the largest share in LG’s home appliance B2B area, will now operate as an independent business unit to become a global top-tier, comprehensive air solutions business.

In the TV business, despite the overall market experiencing delayed demand recovery, demand in premium markets such as Europe is gradually improving. The company’s webOS-based advertising and content business continues to expand its ecosystem across TVs, smart monitors and automotive infotainment systems. Beginning this year, the company will seek to further expand the foundations of its advertising and content business through its OLED and QNED “Dual Track” strategy in premium markets, as well as meeting market-specific demands across the globe with volume zone lineups. Additionally, in accordance with last year’s organizational restructuring, the company plans to enhance synergies between hardware and platform businesses through the integrated operation of its screen-based offerings including TVs and IT and ID products.

The vehicle component business has experienced a temporary slowdown in demand for electric vehicles. Despite this, it has continued to achieve solid results and is on track to surpass KRW 10 trillion in revenue for the second consecutive year. The company will focus on responding to the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDV) and strengthening internal stability through profitability-centered operations.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

