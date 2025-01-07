LG Reveals 2025 “xboom by will.i.am” Audio Products Fortified With Signature Sound & AI Versatility

SEOUL, Jan. 6, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its new audio product line of Bluetooth speakers and earbuds at CES 2025, created in partnership with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am. This marks the debut of the “xboom by will.i.am” line, following the partnership announcement in early December.

LG recently appointed will.i.am as the “Experiential Architect” of the LG xboom brand, aiming to establish it as a culture-forward brand that elevates the listening experience to new heights through completely new sound and design values. All “xboom by will.i.am” audio products are professionally tuned by will.i.am, delivering the xboom signature sound – characterized by a more balanced audio profile with warmer tones. The product design is playfully compact and embodies will.i.am’s creative artistry that stems from his life-long experience in pop culture. Leveraging both his extensive experience in understanding what people love and developing technology for creatives, will.i.am fundamentally inspires xboom’s product development, design and brand marketing.

The “xboom by will.i.am” line boasts a family of smart Bluetooth speakers – the xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 – all fortified with seamless AI capabilities for a next-level listening experience. The xboom speakers conduct AI analysis on the content being played to automatically adjust AI Sound, switching to sound options that accentuate the melody, rhythm, or voice. The AI Lighting feature keeps the speakers’ bar lights pulsing in multicolored sync for added ambiance. AI Calibration allows speakers to instantly recognize their surroundings to fill various indoor or outdoor spaces with ample sound. And for the first time, xboom speakers now feature a dedicated button for users to instantly connect to will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform to enjoy various infotainment content tailored for each listener by an AI Radio Host.

Also, users can enjoy their content with amplified sound through the LE Audio Auracast feature that connects multiple xboom units for a seamlessly synchronized audio output. Even without Auracast support on their smartphones, users can enjoy synchronized audio across multiple units with the xboom speaker serving as the master unit. Moreover, users can enjoy the xboom signature sound that is further enhanced by built-in tweeters and full-range units created by Peerless, the Danish premium transducer manufacturer with a legacy of almost 100 years.

The 2025 audio product line is spearheaded by the xboom Bounce, which combines refined audio quality with stylish aesthetics. It boosts portable sound to a new level with its built-in, up-bouncing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters and track-type woofer. The Bounce is capable of delivering high-frequency stereo with precise highs and an expanded soundstage, surrounding listeners with enhanced clarity and depth. The name “Bounce” comes from its up-bouncing passive radiators that visibly bounce and light up in beat to the music. It incorporates a versatile strap that enables users to hold the speaker securely in one hand, hang it on a hook, or place it on a tabletop. With a water and dust resistance IP67 rating and Military Standard 810G durability, this robust speaker’s built-in battery lasts up to 30 hours.

The xboom Grab presents an exciting take-anywhere audio experience, pairing powerful sound with a compact, travel-friendly design. Despite its relatively slim size, the Grab manages to pack dual passive radiators positioned on both sides of the speaker for dynamic bass and lively sound. As the name “Grab” suggests, this speaker is perfect to hold in one hand for use on the go. It can be placed in many orientations – standing upright, lying on its side, or securely nestled in the cup holder of a car or camping chair, or even in the water bottle cage of a bicycle. It also comes with versatile straps for securing snugly to the arm or slinging over hooks and handles. With a water and dust resistance IP67 rating and Military Standard 810G durability, the Grab offers up to 20 hours of battery life.

The xboom Stage 301 is designed for those who love transforming any space into a lively stage – hence the name “Stage.” Optimized for busking, karaoke night, or any sort of indoors or outdoors gathering, the speaker effortlessly fills big spaces with powerful sound. This robust model packs a punch with its 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers, providing rich, full-bodied audio. The Stage 301 distinctly features a built-in handle for easy carrying and a clever wedge design that allows flexible positioning for various setups – flat on its base, tilted back, or seated atop a tripod. Highly durable, the xboom Stage 301 has an IPX4 water resistance rating as well as a replaceable battery that lasts up to 11 hours, allowing greater flexibility and uninterrupted listening pleasure.

The xboom Buds employ lightweight graphene drivers, which are key to delivering pure, well-balanced sound with rich bass. As thin as paper yet strong as steel, graphene improves durability while supporting LG’s Active Noise Canceling technology, providing a more immersive listening experience. Featuring LE Audio Auracast, the Buds enable users to listen to open audio streams in public and permit multiple device connections so that several users can simultaneously enjoy the same audio. Designed for comfort and stability, the ergonomic ear tips adapt to various ear shapes, while the unique ear hook design provides a snug and stable fit on the go. It offers up to 30 hours of listening time with the support of its charging case, as well as IPX4 water resistance that protects against splashing water.

“Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts,” said will.i.am. “By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level.”

“The xboom by will.i.am line marks the beginning of a dynamic, collaborative journey for the xboom brand and will.i.am, and we are more than thrilled to showcase the first fruits of our partnership at this year’s CES,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division. “Beginning with the new xboom line, we will continuously aim to elevate every aspect of the listening experience.”

The all-new “xboom by will.i.am” audio products, which will roll out in global markets in 2025, will be on display during CES 2025 from January 7–10 at the LG booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

