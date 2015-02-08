Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SHOWCASES ADVANCED B2B INFORMATION DISPLAY PRODUCTS AT ISE 2015

Media Entertainment Solution 09/02/2015

Commercial Digital Signage and webOS Smart TVs Provide
Convenient and Stylish Options to Business Owners and Managers

LG SHOWCASES ADVANCED B2B INFORMATION DISPLAY PRODUCTS AT ISE 2015

SEOUL, Feb. 9, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its innovative Business-to-Business (B2B) display products at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2015 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from February 10-12. LG will introduce its commercial digital signage and TV lineup including its 105-inch ULTRA HD Signage display, the webOS display solutions, a commercial transparent display cooler door and more. LG’s industry-leading commercial display products will add enhanced efficiency for public spaces including retail stores, airports, schools, quick service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, hospitals and offices.

 

Smart Platform Signage and Hotel TV Solutions with webOS

 

LG will also introduce customers to its latest Smart Platform Signage lineup and hotel TV information solution running webOS. The platform enhances convenience by enabling system integrators to download useful content while allowing them to develop customized applications that fit their exact needs.

 

With webOS, LG’s Smart Platform Signage can be updated immediately via a smartphone or tablet. Wi-Fi connectivity eliminates the need for a wired internet connection or a costly internal network infrastructure. Not only does the webOS Hotel TV allow guests to receive information about the hotel’s facilities or nearby attractions, guests can also use it to watch movies and TV programs.

 

At ISE 2015, LG will also showcase its cutting-edge Room Management System (RMS) solutions. The technology enables TV devices to not only access useful information but also remotely control lighting, heating, air conditioning and even curtains, among others. Designed for ultimate convenience, a hotel guest can control every feature and condition of a room without ever getting out of bed.

 

Transparent Display Cooler Door for Complete Visual Information

 

ISE 2015 visitors will be introduced to the Transparent Display Cooler Door, which provides enhanced transparent range and brightness, while reducing electricity consumption. Advertising content can be displayed on the exterior of the cooler while customers can view products inside the cooler through the transparent display.

 

LG is also exhibiting Mirror Display, which incorporates a touchscreen in a full-length mirror. Enabling the Virtual Fitting function, users can try on different clothes without ever entering a dressing room. What’s more, the user can even change the color of the outfits by simply touching the display.

 

Ultra-wide ULTRA HD Digital Signage

 

LG will be unveiling an ultra-wide, ULTRA HD Digital Signage lineup with 84-, 98- and 105-inch screen sizes. All the products feature lifelike picture quality four times sharper than conventional full HD displays. The innovative Interactive White Board (IWB) function allows users at offices and schools to share meeting minutes or lesson plans via an internet-connected laptop or tablet. The IWB can also be controlled remotely by devices on the same network. Notably, the 84-inch model can detect up to ten touch points at the same time, allowing multiple users to interact with the display simultaneously.

 

“We are excited to introduce a convenience-enhancing, innovative digital signage product lineup for our global B2B customers at ISE 2015,” said Hyoung-sei Park, vice president and head of LG Home Entertainment Information Display Business Division. “We will be expanding our brand presence in the global commercial display market through established partnerships with prominent systems integration companies. We believe these efforts will prove to be invaluable in expanding our business opportunities.”

 

Visitors to ISE 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (No. 11-K75) to see the company’s innovative solutions and products for themselves.

 

# # #

#2015
