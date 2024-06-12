LG Showcases AI-Enhanced B2B Digital Display Solutions at InfoComm 2024

SEOUL, June 12, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is participating in InfoComm 2024, North America’s largest professional audiovisual tradeshow, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 12-14. Inside a vast, 225-square-meter exhibition booth, the company is showcasing its latest AI-enhanced digital display solutions for B2B environments, including retail, corporate and education.

Among the highlights of LG’s InfoComm 2024 exhibit is a next-generation Micro LED display which is being unveiled to the public for the first time. Scheduled to launch by the end of this year, the newly-announced model employs AI technology to enhance picture quality and all-around performance.

LG’s Micro LED display utilizes tiny LED chips, measuring approximately 16 micrometers wide by 27 micrometers long – to deliver high contrast, bold colors and exceptional detail. The company’s sophisticated AI technology is used to produce and precisely evaluate the chips, 25 million of which are integrated into the 136-inch model. Additionally, the display itself leverages LG’s AI processor to analyze the brightness and tone of the LED chips in real time, automatically calibrating them to achieve the best picture quality possible.

Visitors to LG’s booth can also explore the convenience-enhancing signage display software available through LG Business Cloud, the company’s exclusive B2B online software platform. These include the LG DOOH Ads commercial display advertising solution, LG SuperSign Cloud content management solution, and the LG ConnectedCare real-time monitoring and remote-control solution. Each suite of software helps to maximize the efficient usage of LG’s commercial display solutions and expand the customer experience.

In addition, LG is demonstrating its security system, LG Shield, at InfoComm 2024. The ideal tool for an era in which security has become more important than ever, the system is able to protect central servers, apps and operating systems from a broad spectrum of cyber threats. LG Shield has attained several international security certifications, including Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 (CC EAL2) certification and the OpenChain security assurance specification (ISO/IEC 18974:2023).

Also on show is an advanced AI advertising solution, presented by LG in collaboration with its partners, which can display ads tailored to various audiences.

Furthermore, the LG booth features a comprehensive lineup of display solutions optimized for corporate environments. These include the LG MAGNIT, which now features a 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR). Courtesy of this new upgrade, users can enjoy high-quality video content without the distraction of screen-tearing or stuttering. As certified by TÜV Rheinland, the LG MAGNIT delivers excellent low-grayscale performance, boasting outstanding image clarity and enabling users to see more vividly what’s happening during the darkest scenes. The display is also certified for color consistency over a wide viewing angle.

LG MAGNIT also has earned certifications regarding product- and user-safety in the installation environment. LG’s display complies with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) regulatory standards for electromagnetic compatibility and has earned a Class-1 rating in the British Standards Institution (BSI) Surface Spread of Flame Test (BS476 Part7). It also comes with Eye Comfort certification from TÜV Rheinland for its low blue-light emissions.

The LG MAGNIT All-in-One, a 136-inch display equipped with a built-in controller and speakers, is ideal for use in offices and conference rooms. With its sleek, user-friendly design, the display has received prestigious industrial design accolades, such as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award and a 2024 iF Design Award.

Other impressive products presented by LG at this year’s InfoComm include 171-inch LED signage and 105-inch digital signage display featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio. Suitable for video conference calls, the super-sized screens enable users to display multiple pieces of visual information simultaneously, making it possible to share a wealth of data or video feeds from a large number of conference participants. Additional displays include LG CreateBoard, a digital whiteboard that promotes interactive learning and collaboration in both classrooms and workplaces. Google Mobile Services-certified, LG CreateBoard enables users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

Visitors can also see LG’s solutions for the digitalized retail environment, including digital menu boards and standing displays designed for drive-through restaurants and stores. The company’s solutions provide excellent visibility outdoors thanks to their high-brightness displays, and increased durability due to the implementation of technology that protects against screen-yellowing from prolonged exposure to sunlight.

“Featuring an array of AI-powered digital display solutions for B2B customers, LG’s showcase at InfoComm 2024 reveals a strong commitment to advancing the technology, and to meeting the unique display needs of diverse sectors,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of the Information Display business unit at LG Business Solutions Company.

To learn more about LG’s B2B digital displays, visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/.

###