LG Smart TV Customers Get Ready for the Holidays With Three Month Free Trial of Apple TV+

SEOUL, Dec. 2, 2022 — LG Smart TV owners in over eighty countries will gain access to three months of Apple TV+ for free, supplying them with popular, award-winning content to enjoy over the holidays.1 Starting this week, the promotion is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers and applies to all compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TV models from 2018 to 2022 running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2022. To redeem this offer, users must access the Apple TV+ app via a compatible LG Smart TV and follow the redemption instructions.2

With Apple TV+, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA,” record-breaking Emmy Award winner “Ted Lasso,” holiday musical comedy “Spirited” and hit series such as “Bad Sisters,” “Slow Horses” and many more, as well as live sports, beginning with “Friday Night Baseball” and Major League Soccer matches coming in February 2023. After its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 280 wins and over 1,200 awards nominations.

LG Smart TVs leverage cutting-edge picture and sound technologies for stunning home entertainment experiences. The company’s industry-leading TVs employ Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos enhancing the immersive home entertainment experience, especially when streaming the Dolby mastered Apple TV+ titles.

To add even more convenience to the viewing experience provided by LG Smart TVs supporting webOS 4.0 or higher, viewers can use LG Magic Remote to point, click and scroll the app’s interface and utilize its built-in microphone to search, discover and start watching the high-quality content featured on Apple TV+ via simple voice commands.3 What’s more, webOS 22 supports personal profiles to deliver to each individual their own personalized viewing experience.

