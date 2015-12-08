LG STRENGTHENS FULL LED PROJECTOR LINEUP WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

SEOUL, Dec. 9, 2015 — Marking seven consecutive years as the leading LED projector manufacturer¹ , LG Electronics (LG) is set to further distinguish its Minibeam series of projectors at CES 2016. The three newest projectors in the Minibeam series (models PH550, PW1000, PW1500) have the distinction of featuring both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for unparalleled freedom and viewing convenience. And improving on the one-hand grip design of previous Minibeam projectors, LG’s new 2016 models have been slimmed down even further for easier portability and convenience.

The all-new compact PH550 eliminates the need for all wires thanks to its triple wire-free connectivity, a first in any projector. What this means is that users can send content to the projector from a smartphone or tablet using the Wi-Fi mirroring-enabled Screen Share, connect to speakers wirelessly via Bluetooth and unplug from the wall for 2.5 hours of viewing pleasure using the rechargeable internal battery. No other projector currently on the market offers this level of connectivity and freedom. And less than half the size of a standard A4 sheet of paper, the PH550 at 550 lumens is the brightest among LG’s battery-powered projectors.

Winner of the CES 2016 Innovation Award, the versatile PF1000U is unique in its ability to project a 100-inch image when placed only 15 inches (38 centimeters) from a wall or screen. Viewers no longer need to worry about clearing out a large area to make room for the projector or worry about walking in front of the projection beam. At just a quarter the size and one fifth the weight of the market-leading ultra short throw (UST) model, the PF1000U is the world’s first UST projector to weigh less than 2kg². Despite its small size, the Full HD PF1000U delivers a stunning 1,000 lumen brightness rating, all while consuming just a third of the power of competing units. In addition, the PF1000U operates at an ultra-low 21dB while in Eco Mode. These factors combine to make this projector by far the most advanced UST projector in the world.

For customers who prioritize picture clarity, the new PW1500 is able to render images at an astounding 1,500 lumens, the brightest in the entire LG Minibeam series. Perfect for everything from slide show presentations to theater-quality movie viewing, the PW1500 is the ideal projector for viewers who consume a wide range of content. The PW1000 with 1,000 lumens offers all the great features of the Minibeam PW1500 at a more competitive price.

“We are very excited to be introducing our newest Minibeam series to consumers at CES 2016,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “With more variety than ever before, LG Minibeam projectors offer enhanced portability with wireless connectivity for an enjoyable viewing experiencing anytime, anywhere.”

LG’s new 2016 Minibeam models will be available in key European markets and the United States in the first quarter of 2016. LG Minibeam will be on display at CES 2016 from January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

¹ Source: PMA Research for 2008-2014 projectors greater than 99 lumens.

² Source: PMA Research for Q2 2015.

