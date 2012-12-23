LG TO SHOWCASE TWO NEW MODELS FEATURING GOOGLE TV AT CES 2013

SEOUL, Dec. 24, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) will introduce an extended Google TV lineup at the 2013 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. LG’s new models GA7900 and GA6400 deliver an outstandingly intuitive user experience at various sizes and new design to meet more consumers’ expectations.

Google’s latest platform and LG’s redesigned Magic Remote Qwerty work together to enhance the effectiveness of Voice Search and the PrimeTime quick guide. The updated Smart Home also adds to the user experience by offering convenient, streamlined access to VoD, YouTube and more apps. Discovering exciting new content from the rich pool of choices available on LG Google TV has never been easier. Additionally, the premium model will incorporate LG’s advanced CINEMA SCREEN design for an undeniably

sleek and modern finish.

“LG is committed to providing diverse home entertainment options that offer the most satisfying user experience and the latest LG Smart TVs with Google TV do just that,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “They deliver a stellar user experience by merging the latest Google TV platform with LG’s proven Smart TV technology. The result is a comprehensive system that is groundbreaking in its simplicity.”

LG Google TV aims to redefine the user experience. The platform offers the ease of use that recalls the simplicity of earlier television sets. The new Smart Home offers varied types of “cards” that act as folders for apps and other content. The new My Interest Card can even display useful information including real-time weather and customizable news.

The entire user interface can be navigated using the redesigned Magic Remote Qwerty, which combines a complete keyboard with the convenient benefits of the Magic Remote’s point-and-click control. The enhanced natural language recognition incorporated in the revamped remote is a perfect match with Google’s outstanding search functionality. The overall voice-based capabilities multiply the effectiveness of the PrimeTime quick guide to provide an unparalleled user experience and make browsing through the more than 100,000 available movies and TV episodes on LG Google TV a breeze.

LG Smart TV’s dual core CPU enables easy menu navigation, fast internet browsing and video streaming. The additional processor power allows the TruPicture XD Engine to process images quickly and precisely, resulting in richer colors, deeper contrast and greater overall picture clarity.

And LG has applied its advanced CINEMA SCREEN design to the premium model to offer a sleek, modern look. This design further minimizes width of the bezel, giving the TV a streamlined appearance while creating the impression of a borderless display. Along with the LG Google TV’s unique stand design, it integrates perfectly with interior design of a living room.

The LG Smart TV with Google TV offers superb connectivity options and can connect to a variety of devices wirelessly. With the latest YouTube app update for Android, smartphones and tablets can be automatically paired with Google TV over the same home network via Wi-Fi, making it easy to send videos from your device to your TV.

Gamers will be pleased to know that LG Google TV will offer the OnLive® app pre-installed, which transforms the TV into an incredible gaming platform without a console. The app makes hundreds of high quality video games available instantly from the cloud. Also offering CINEMA 3D TV functionality, the LG Google TV employs FPR technology to give movie buffs and gamers a great 3D effect without the distracting flicker.

