LG TO UNVEIL WORLD’S FIRST 105-INCH CURVED ULTRA HD TV AT CES 2014

SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced it will be unveiling the world’s first 21:9 aspect ratio CURVED ULTRA HD TV (Model 105UC9) at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. LG’s newest premium TV is also the company’s very first CURVED ULTRA HD model. The award winning groundbreaking 105-inch (measured diagonally) 105UC9 is officially the largest curved TV ever made.

This awe-inspiring TV offers magnificent picture quality and a wide viewing angle with the ability to render the minutest detail in breathtaking clarity to create an unprecedented level of viewer immersion. The 105UC9’s cinematically proportioned 21:9 CinemaScope screen is ideal for enjoying movies as they were meant to be enjoyed. Another advantage of the extra-wide screen is that it enables users to access viewing information on the side of the screen without blocking any of the ongoing action.

Boasting an 11 million pixel (5120 x 2160) screen resolution, the 105UC9 represents the successful collaboration between LG Electronics and LG Display. In order to realize the TV’s curvature, new technology was introduced to resolve a number of issues, such as maintaining structural integrity and delivering uniform color and brightness across such a large screen. Until now, OLED panels were preferred for curved displays due to their ability to generate their own light. LG Display overcame the challenge of uneven backlighting by refining its Thin Film Transistor (TFT) pixel circuit technology to prevent color leakage and to ensure a superior viewing experience from virtually any angle.

“LG Display has kept its dominant position in the display market with innovative and differentiated technologies,” said Yong-kee Hwang, Senior Vice President and head of LG Display’s TV Business Unit. “With a resolution of 11 million pixels, the 105-inch curved LCD panel is proof of our continued leadership in the next generation display market, offering exceptional world-class value to our customers.”

“We’re proud to reveal our 105-inch CURVED ULTRA HD TV at the world’s largest technology event,” said In-kyu Lee, Vice President and head of the Home Entertainment Company’s TV division at LG Electronics. “Claiming the world’s first and the world’s largest titles, LG’s 105UC9 employs cutting-edge technology to provide a truly unique viewing experience. We will continue to drive the next generation TV market and demonstrate that with LG, it’s all possible.”

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10 will have the opportunity to see this unique product for themselves.

