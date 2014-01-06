LG ULTRA HD TVS TO OFFER NETFLIX IN ULTRA HD 4K

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its broad new 2014 line of ULTRA HD TVs with LG’s proprietary webOS Smart TV platform will support content streaming in Ultra HD 4K from Netflix, the world’s leading Internet television network. LG’s 2014 4K TV lineup will be introduced for the first time this week at the 2014 International CES®.

“LG and Netflix have had a long-standing history of first-to-market introductions including the first network Blu-ray player to offer Netflix streaming back in 2008, which created the new category of Internet-connected consumer electronics devices,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CTO, LG Electronics. “Netflix 4K content delivered on our amazing Ultra HD screens through our new webOS Smart TV platform will change the way consumers enjoy television.”

Reed Hastings, president and CEO of Netflix, speaking at LG’s CES press conference this morning, said: “As the world’s leading Internet TV network, Netflix will be among the first to deliver Ultra HD to consumers. Streaming will be the primary way consumers receive 4K content and we are excited to be working with LG to make this a reality later this year.”

TVs Ready for the Future

LG’s 2014 ULTRA HD TVs are designed to include the latest standards for connectivity, content protection and program encoding, meaning they equipped to handle 4K streaming*. Key to ensuring this capability is the built-in 4K HEVC 60p decoder. The LG TVs decode broadcast signals in both H.264 and HEVC H.265 formats, in either 30p or 60p.

“Content delivery has been the looming question with Ultra HD TVs ever since LG was the first to market with our 84-inch class TV in 2012,” said Sam Chang, LG Electronics USA senior vice president and head of the LG Silicon Valley Lab. “While our Tru-Ultra HD Engine provides excellent upscaled quality, the overall goal was always native 4K content delivery and Netflix was the perfect partner.”

Each TV also features LG’s new webOS Smart TV platform**, which includes a refreshingly intuitive user experience meant to make Smart TV simple again — a modern TV experience. Users can move back and forth between services in a more intelligent manner enabling smoother, faster transitions between screens. Additionally, the webOS’s Live Menu offers a variety of information, features and content including TV show recommendations, a search bar and previously viewed programs. LG and Netflix will also discuss partnering together to stream Ultra HD 4K content beyond the United States.

*4K/UHD content delivery standards still being developed.

**Internet connection and certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice.

