LG UltraGear to Take Center Stage at Major European Gaming Events

Media Entertainment Solution 21/08/2024

Company’s Premium Gaming Monitors Deliver the Image Quality and
Responsiveness That Professional Gamers Demand

Three LG UltraGear monitors showcase gaming visuals, with the LG UltraGear and League of Legends EMEA Championship logos featured at the top of the image

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to showcase its industry-leading UltraGear™ gaming monitors at two of Europe’s biggest gaming events this summer: Gamescom 2024 and the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC 2024). The company will also be hosting LG Gaming Weeks, a promotional event offering customers in several European countries special discounts on LG UltraGear gaming monitors, and the chance to receive exclusive gifts.

 

Gamescom 2024
LG UltraGear will be operating a brand experience booth at Gamescom 2024, Europe’s largest video game tradeshow, taking place in Cologne, Germany, from August 21 to 25. Attracting around 370,000 participants annually, Gamescom is one of the most significant events on the gaming industry calendar, with game developers and hardware manufacturers from around the world unveil their latest offerings.

 

Visitors to LG UltraGear’s booth will have the opportunity to experience the unmatched immersion delivered by the brand’s stunning OLED gaming monitors. Available in screen sizes of 45-, 39-, 34-, 32- and 27-inches, LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors feature cutting edge Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+) technology, are VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400-certified, and boast a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Notably, the 32-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 32GS95UE) is the world’s first VESA-certified dual-mode display, allowing users to switch seamlessly between 4K UHD 240Hz and FHD 480Hz.

 

LEC 2024
LG UltraGear gaming monitors have also been named the Official Gaming Monitor for the LEC 2024 summer season. At the tournament’s fiercely-contested final rounds in Munich, Germany (August 31 to September 1), the top-ranked teams will be playing for victory using LG UltraGear gaming monitors.

 

Throughout the LEC 2024 finals, LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors will be on show at a pop-up operated by Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends. Located on Odeonsplatz, in the heart of downtown Munich, the pop-up will give visitors the chance to play some of Riot Games’ latest titles on LG’s premium gaming displays. These include the stellar 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GS95QE), which provides smooth, responsive gameplay with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray response time. Gaming fans and curious passersby can drop by the pop-up to see first-hand why LG UltraGear is the preferred choice of many of the world’s top gamers.

 

LG Gaming Weeks
Starting in the third week of August, LG Gaming Weeks will present exclusive deals and gifts along with special discounts on UltraGear products that will have gamers from across Europe heading to LG.com. For more information on LG Gaming Weeks, including activity schedules and participating countries, visit LG.com.

 

“We look forward to connecting with Europe’s gaming community through special encounters at these large-scale offline activities of Gamescom 2024 and LEC 2024, as well as LG Gaming Weeks,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Through both online and offline events, the LG UltraGear brand will continue to raise its profile by showcasing its impressive OLED gaming monitors at major gaming industry events, and by supporting premier esports tournaments with the best ‘Gear’ around.”

 

