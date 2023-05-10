LG UltraGear’s 49-Inch, 32:9 Aspect Ratio Screen Drives Immersive Gaming to Next Level

SEOUL, May 10, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has launched its newest UltraGear gaming monitor (model 49GR85DC), a curved 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate. Like having two 16:9 monitors side by side, the impressive new model delivers the silky-smooth gameplay and top-notch picture quality needed for immersive gaming experiences. While designed with gamers in mind, the 49GR85DC is also suitable for productivity or viewing content thanks to its advanced multitasking functionality and extra-wide screen.

Featuring a 49-inch Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution panel with a 1000R curvature, LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitor provides sharp, vibrant images that fill the user’s field of vision. The combination of the monitor’s generous screen width and 240Hz refresh rate1 helps create an expansive and more responsive game environment – making titles feel more real and dynamic. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, the 49GR85DC also has a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a 1000-nit peak brightness2, producing vivid colors and deep, nuanced blacks. With its three-sided, virtually borderless design, the monitor enables users to stay focused as they battle their opponents or explore their favorite virtual worlds.

Not just for gaming, the 49GR85DC offers an array of multitasking features that let users take full advantage of its elongated 32:9 aspect ratio screen. The new UltraGear supports Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes. PIP mode lets users display content from a second connected device in a floating window, while PBP mode allows them to work with multiple open windows at the same time by conveniently dividing the screen into two discrete sections.

Important for users who enjoy PC and console gaming – and useful for multitasking as well – the new monitor provides connectivity via DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, both of which let users enjoy smooth gaming at 240Hz in Dual QHD resolution. Additionally, the curved UltraGear enhances the gaming experience with its LED Hexagon backlighting and support for DTS Headphone:X; an advanced audio solution that provides outstanding three-dimensional sound via wired headphones.

“As the gaming monitor market continues to mature and grow, so too does the demand for expansive displays offering high refresh rates and superb picture quality,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Designed for gaming, but equally suited to multitasking, the new LG UltraGear is a versatile, premium display solution that shows our commitment and ability to satisfy the diverse needs of today’s consumers.”



Now available in the U.S., the new UltraGear gaming monitor will be launched in key markets throughout Europe this month and in Asia later this year.

Key Specifications:

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (49GR85DC) Display Type VA (Vertical Alignment) Screen Size 49-inch Aspect Ratio 32:9 Resolution DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) Refresh Rate 240Hz1 Color Gamut DCI-P3 95% (typ.) Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Brightness 1000nit (peak)2, 450nit (typ.) Response Time 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) Curvature 1000R HDR VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2

DisplayPort 1.4 x 1

USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream

x 2 Downstream

4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Picture-in-Picture, Picture-by-Picture Yes Stand Tilt: -5 to + 15°

Height: 110mm

Swivel: ± 15˚

Pivot: Not Available

