LG Unveils New UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor With 480Hz Refresh Rate

SEOUL, Nov. 18, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest, premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor GX7 (model 27GX790A). Designed for serious gamers, the new model features a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) WOLED display with a 0.03milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time and a 480Hz refresh rate – the fastest of any QHD OLED monitor. The 27GX790A, the most compact UltraGear OLED display yet, delivers enhanced gaming immersion with exceptional picture quality, silky-smooth performance and 4-side virtually borderless design. It also works seamlessly with the newest graphics cards, thanks to an array of advanced connectivity options, including DisplayPort 2.1.

The all-new 27GX790A is equipped with LG’s WOLED display technology, which employs a white OLED light source with color filters to produce accurate RGB colors and impressive screen brightness. This technology provides a high contrast ratio, vibrant colors, deep blacks and excellent motion clarity – even during the most fast-paced gaming action – LG’s WOLED tech has earned the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor both VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification and highest VESA ClearMR tier.

Additionally, the 27GX790A offers NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro support, further enhancing the gaming experience by eliminating distracting screen-tearing and flickering. The application of LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) Coating provides a more comfortable gaming experience in brighter rooms, enabling gamers to see what’s happening on screen without difficulty.

Incorporating DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 interfaces, the 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor ensures compatibility with the latest consoles and gaming PCs, as well as next-generation GPUs expected to launch in early 2025. DisplayPort 2.1 yields a 67 percent increase in bandwidth compared to DisplayPort 1.4, meaning it can support higher resolutions and refresh rates.

Contributing to a cleaner gaming setup, the monitor’s slim, flat L-shaped stand lets users place their keyboard on top of its base and offers ergonomic comfort and customizability with a swivel range of -30 to 30 degrees. It also comes with a 4-pole headphone jack to allow convenient in-game communications via headset and supports DTS Headphone:X. DTS’s three-dimensional audio solution for headphones provides accurate sound positioning, helping users pinpoint where noises are coming from – which can mean the difference between victory and defeat in intense FPS or online battle royale games.

“An ideal choice for serious gamers, the 27GX790A boasts a 27-inch OLED screen with an exceptionally fast 480Hz refresh rate,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Our new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is perfect for both console and PC gaming, offering a range of connectivity options and compatibility with the latest gaming hardware. The LG UltraGear brand will continue to provide high-performance monitors that enhance every aspect of the gaming experience.”

Specifications:

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX7 (27GX790A) Display Type WOLED (Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR)) Screen Size 27-inch Design 4-side Virtually Borderless Design Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% Refresh Rate (Max.) 480Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Highest VESA ClearMR tier Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible AMD Free-Sync™ Premium Pro Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x2 DisplayPort 2.1 x1 USB3.0 1up 2down 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X) Stand Tilt (-5° to +15°) Swivel (-30° to + 30°) Pivot Height (110 mm) Wall Mountable (100 mm x 100 mm)

