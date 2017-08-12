Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UNVEILS WORLD’S LARGEST OLED SCREEN IN DUBAI

Media Entertainment Solution 13/08/2017

Also the Highest Resolution and Largest HD Video Wall in the World

LG UNVEILS WORLD’S LARGEST OLED SCREEN IN DUBAI

SEOUL, Aug. 13, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the unveiling of a video wall signage in Dubai that has the distinction of being the largest OLED screen and the largest high definition video wall in the world. Located in Dubai Mall adjacent to the Burj Khalifa, the mega-sized video wall was created using 820 LG Open Frame OLED Signage panels. LG partnered with Emaar Entertainment, operator of the Dubai Aquarium, on the record-breaking project.

 

“LG is revolutionizing the way commercial space is designed and used because its pioneering slim and curved OLED technology is an iconic piece of art itself,” said Kwon Soon-hwang, head of Information Display at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Our Dubai exhibit is an example of how LG digital signage products add harmony to a space in addition to being an innovative solution that today’s B2B customers demand. It’s fitting that this breakthrough screen is being shown in the largest mall in the world next to the tallest structure in the world.”

 

OLED is often referred to as the next-generation display because it is emissive technology, meaning that the display emits its own light, eliminating the need for bulky and inefficient backlighting. This results in superb images with the deepest possible blacks and lifelike colors as well as wider viewing angles than conventional backlit displays.

 

The use of LG’s Open Frame OLED Signage at the Dubai Aquarium is particularly fitting because the curved form factor of the display follows the undulations of flowing water. LG Open Frame OLED Signage can be configured into both convex or concave curves in both landscape and portrait modes, blending into any public and private space.

 

# # #

#2017
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More