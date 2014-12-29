LG’S 2015 4K ULTRA HD TV LINEUP OFFERS CRISP COLORS, IMPROVED DESIGN, MORE FEATURES

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling its expanded lineup of 4K ULTRA HD TVs, with new designs, more features and picture quality enhancements, at the 2015 International CES® in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9. This will be the first opportunity for audiences to get a firsthand look at LG’s full collection of 4K ULTRA HD TVs for the 2015 model year.

Named by the Consumer Electronics Association as the “4K Ultra HD Partner for the 2015 International CES,” LG will be demonstrating the superb color reproduction of its ColorPrime series which produces greater realism and depth either with Wide Color LED or Quantum Dot technologies.

LG’s 4K ULTRA HD TV with Wide Color LED technology, making its debut at CES 2015, utilizes different phosphor-based LEDs to display greater color depth and more lifelike images. LG will also be unveiling for the first time ever its 4K ULTRA HD TVs with Quantum Dot technology, which offers high color accuracy along with a 30 percent increase in the color gamut.

LG’s 4K ULTRA HD TVs deliver exceptional 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution with In-Plane Switching (IPS) 4K panels. These displays render color vibrancy of images in near original quality and do so while allowing for remarkably wide viewing angles. LG’s True Black Control local dimming technology refines the contrast and creates darker, deeper blacks. Also new for 2015 is LG’s Natural Color feature which minimizes color reproduction errors while Contrast Optimizer maximizes color contrast and brightness.

Superb picture quality aside, LG’s new ULTRA Slim concept, which has been integrated into the highly praised CINEMA SCREEN design, is an important factor in the TV’s immersive capabilities. The beautiful, slim bezel and clean, seamless appearance creates a compelling package where even the back of the TV has been designed to add a modern touch to virtually any interior décor.

Five of LG’s 4K ULTRA HD TV models come equipped with an impressive multi-channel ULTRA Surround System, developed in partnership with audio expert Harman/Kardon. Deep, rich and powerful sound is guaranteed to further enhance the level of viewer immersion. The thoughtfully-designed forward-firing speakers are compact but effective. And new for 2015, the high-end UF9500 series features an integrated Auditorium Stand designed to reflect and centralize sound for maximum performance.

LG’s newly upgraded proprietary smart TV platform, webOS 2.0, is even more user-friendly than its predecessor, letting users explore the system’s full potential in intuitive ways. Booting time has been reduced by up to 60 percent and connectivity to external devices is even more effortless than before. What’s more, users can customize their own menus on the Launcher Bar for a more personalized experience.

LG has also integrated its sophisticated 4K Upscaler algorithm into its 4K Ultra HD TV lineup for smooth rendering of SD, HD and Full HD content into near Ultra HD quality images. What’s more, the built-in 4K High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) Decoder supports both 30p and 60p 4K content from external devices, helping to assure that LG TVs will be compatible with future Ultra HD transmission standards.

“LG 4K ULTRA HD TVs are designed to offer a viewing experience unmatched in the TV industry,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “The breathtaking picture quality is underpinned by our latest ColorPrime series for a truly superb home entertainment experience.”

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2015 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from will have the opportunity to see LG’s stunning 4K ULTRA HD TVs with their very own eyes.

# # #