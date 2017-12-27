LG’S 2018 SPEAKER LINEUP WOWS WITH PREMIUM SOUND, EASE OF USE AND NOW SMART CAPABILITIES

SEOUL, Dec. 28, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) at CES 2018 is showcasing superior, clearer and smarter lineup of premium audio products that promises to change the way people think about home speakers. New for 2018 is Meridian Audio’s advanced high performance audio technology to deliver more natural and warm sound. From immersive Dolby Atmos® soundbars to portable Bluetooth speakers and its latest artificial intelligence (AI) speaker, LG has something for every music and movie lover.

Sound All Around and Above

LG’s new SK10Y soundbar delivers 550W of powerful output and supports 5.1.2 channels by harnessing the power of Dolby Atmos technology. A unique aspect of the technology is that unique “sound objects” can be precisely placed anywhere in a three-dimensional space for an immersive sound from all directions, including the ceiling, which enhances realism and the effect of being in the middle of the action. To create such powerful, textured sound, the SK10Y is equipped with multiple speakers – including a pair of powerful up-firing speakers – to envelop the listener from every angle. Users can adjust the volume of the upfiring speakers to optimize the sound with the height of the ceiling in room.

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio benefitted the SK10Y speaker with innovative audio enhancements designed to deliver an unsurpassed listening experience. As a pioneer of high-performance, high-fidelity audio and an authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and the field of psychoacoustics, Meridian equipped the SK10Y with a high level of performance including its Bass and Space technology to envelop listeners in rich, uncompromising sound. No matter where the listener is seated, sounds seem warmer and immersive. Meridian’s Height Elevation technology raises sound above the soundbar to the level of the screen, bringing extra clarity to speech and music. What’s more, the LG SK10Y is compatible with high-quality lossless audio files to perfectly recreate sound recorded in the studio. In addition to playback of up to 40kHz, the speaker also offers a sound upconverting feature that boosts the quality of standard audio files to 24bit/192kHz to enhance subtle details and nuances of each track.

From a design perspective, the SK10Y is a head turner with its harmonious, modern-looking edges and a slim profile that seamlessly fits underneath many of LG 2018 OLED or SUPER UHD TV models. The device is also extremely accessible, with full connectivity to hubs, speakers and other smart devices supporting Chromecast. Simply say “OK Google” and your request to begin playing your favorite song, podcast or audio clip from your favorite online streaming service.

Portable Speakers for Any Occasion

LG’s portable PK series speaker delivers powerful sound and mood lighting features in a fun, convenient package that can be taken anywhere. With Meridian Audio’s advanced technologies, the PK speakers are capable of delivering powerful and undistorted bass as well as optimizing speech and vocals. These speakers are compatible with the Apt-X HD Bluetooth standard for streaming 24-bit music over a wireless connection for listening experience that comes close to the original. For an added visual flair, Dynamic Party Lighting flashes to the beat and all three PK models feature rugged designs and convenient grips for easy handling.

Premium Sounding Speaker with Google Assistant

LG will be using the stage at CES 2018 to announce its first premium smart AI audio product, the LG ThinQ Speaker, which not only produces high-quality sound but comes with Google Assistant built in. LG teamed up with Google to ensure that the LG ThinQ Speaker delivers all the conveniences which comes with having a digital assistant at your side. And LG ThinQ Speaker isn’t only a smart companion, it is also a personalized voice-activated interface for LG’s smart home appliances. For example, the LG ThinQ Speaker can be set to turn on an LG appliance with the simple spoken command, “OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier.” Best of all, the speaker makes no comprises on sound thanks to Meridian Audio technology. LG ThinQ Speaker’s High Resolution Audio is compatible with high quality lossless files, giving it the ability to faithfully recreate sounds that were originally recorded in the studio.

Speakers for Getting the Party Started

For all party lovers, LG has several speakers that combine powerful audio capabilities. These all-in-one party machines offer a variety of features designed to get everyone on the dance floor moving, such as 1,800W output, DJ capabilities, karaoke modes and lights. LG’s newest party speakers feature durable form factors, easy-to-use interfaces and many connectivity options to download or stream an unlimited number of dance tracks.

“Sound technology has come a long way since LG introduced the first radio to Korean consumers almost 60 years ago,” said Seo Young-jae, head of the convergence audio and video business division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “At this year’s CES, I’m confident audiences will be impressed with the amount of technology we’ve introduced into our audio products without compromising on sound quality.”

LG’s 2018 soundbar, portable speakers, party speakers, as well as the cutting-edge LG ThinQ Speaker, should raise plenty of eyebrows at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

