LG’S ADVANCED VIDEO CONFERENCE SYSTEM SETS NEW BENCHMARK IN INDUSTRY

SEOUL, June 4, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of its new VR5010H video conference system (VCS), providing businesses with an exceptional audio-visual communications tool that supports advanced H.264 High Profile video codec and outstanding QoS (Quality of Service) technology. The VR5010H is also compatible with VCS solutions from other manufacturers and upgradable to 4-way multi codec.

Audio-visual conferencing devices are becoming more and more commonplace in the business world as companies look to trim non-essential business travel and technology gets better and more affordable. The global VCS market, worth an estimated USD 2.6 billion annually, is dominated by two U.S. companies. Together, these two Silicon Valley companies account for more than 69 percent of all VCS devices sold.

“LG offers a comprehensive lineup of world-class video conference systems for all types of corporate customers,” said Seog-ho Ro, senior vice president of LG Electronics. “Capable of meeting a wide variety of enterprise needs, our VCS products will incorporate LG’s cutting edge audio-visual transmission technologies for highly stable transmission in any conditions as well as being easy-to-use.”

LG’s VCS incorporates standard based FEC (Forward Error Correction) technology which optimizes performance on top of dynamic bandwidth adaptation technology by compensating for packet loss to ensure better audio and video quality and smoother data transmission regardless of network conditions. LG’s VR5010H can provide seamless high-definition picture quality by adopting H.264 High Profile video codec, which means almost half the network bandwidth is required by conventional VCS products’ H.264 Baseline Profile for HD transmission.

With the VR5010H, LG is introducing a number of important features and functions as standards to make video conferencing as convenient to use as possible. Dual Streaming offers greater efficiency by allowing conference participants to see each other while sending and viewing files at the same time. Dual Display technology enables the VR5010H to show content across two separate screens for professional usage. And the device’s web-based recording function eliminates the hassle of having to connect and configure additional equipment, enabling monitoring and reviewing the conference with no additional charge.

The VR5010H also comes with a universal remote so users can adjust the settings on the connected display1 in addition to being able to control the angle and direction of the camera unit. And with quick automatic focus and 7x zooming camera, low lens distortion and support for HD (1280 x 720p) screen resolution, LG’s new VCS is set to impress with amazingly crisp image quality even in the low light environments. What’s more, with enhanced noise cancelling technology, conference participants will be able concentrate on each other, not on background distractions.

LG’s 4-way multi codec model, V5500, was introduced in June of last year. LG’s VCS lineup will be available in select countries including the United States, China, Russia,and India among other markets, starting this week. To complement the VR5010H, LG will introduce a Full HD version, model name VR5500F, next month as well.

1The universal remote feature is only compatible with LG TVs.

# # #