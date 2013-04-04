Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’S AVATARBOOK PLACES KIDS SQUARELY IN THE ACTION

Media Entertainment Solution 05/04/2013

New Interactive Smart TV App Lets Young Learners Become

 

Part of Beloved Children’s Stories and Songs

LG’S AVATARBOOK PLACES KIDS SQUARELY IN THE ACTION

SEOUL, Apr. 5, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of its latest children-friendly Smart TV app, Avatarbook, an easy-to-use application that puts kids right in the middle of their favorite stories and songs. Children can enjoy seeing themselves onscreen as the main characters in animated versions of classics such as Aladdin, Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland. Aside from creating smiles and laughter, Avatarbook is a great way for young learners to engage more directly with age-appropriate literature and music.

 

“Avatarbook is part of LG’s commitment to bringing child-friendly, interactive educational apps to its Smart TV platform” said Richard Choi, senior vice president of the Smart Business Center at LG Electronics. “As a medium, Smart TV has unlimited potential to really engage young learners in new and compelling ways. As a leading Smart TV manufacturer, we believe strongly the need to develop unique applications that the entire family can enjoy.”

 

To become part of an exciting tale or happy tune on Avatarbook is an easy process that most children will be able to perform by themselves. First, they make their choice from a selection of 10 fun songs or five classic children’s stories. Second, they take a self portrait using the LG Smart TV’s built-in camera. Kids can choose from 20 different hairstyles and also alter the size, shape and contrast of their new avatar’s face. Finally, it’s time to experience the fun of appearing onscreen as a cute animated storybook or song character.

 

Avatarbook will be available from the LG App Store starting this month, and will be periodically updated with new content.1

 

 

1 Compatible with LG’s premium, camera-equipped 2013 Smart TV models.

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More