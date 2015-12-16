LG’S FIRST EVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL BOLSTERS BIG OLED TV MARKETING BLITZ

SEOUL, Dec. 17, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that the company’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be produced by Ridley Scott’s production company, RSA Films. Jake Scott will direct the spot that showcases LG’s widely acclaimed OLED TV technology. As part of the company’s aggressive marketing effort, LG’s Super Bowl 50 commercial spot will illustrate the company’s commitment to exploring new technologies and communicate the bold message that OLED TV isn’t just a new TV, it signifies a whole new era in television technology.

LG’s commercial draws upon the expertise and creativity of this father and son collaboration. Ridley Scott’s The Martian recently won the 2015 Best Director Award from the National Board of Review, as well as garnering a Golden Globe nomination for best picture. He is also known for his breakthrough 1984 commercial for Macintosh, named the best Super Bowl ads of all time by Forbes. Not to be outdone by his father, Jake has six Super Bowl commercials under his belt, including Budweiser’s Lost Dog, USA Today’s highest rated commercial from last season.

“When I first saw OLED TV’s, I was mesmerized by its staggering picture quality,” said Ridley Scott. “With 1984, audiences were introduced to a technological advancement that promised to change everything,” said Jake. “I see a similar kind of disruption with LG OLED TV.”

“We are extremely excited to work with Ridley and Jake Scott on the OLED TV Super Bowl commercial project,” said Lee Jeong-seok, vice president of Marketing Communication at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG will continue to offer consumers the opportunity to witness OLED TV’s abilities for perfect black levels and exceptional color representation, which come together to create a whole new viewing experience.”

