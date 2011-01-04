LG’S INFINIA PZ950 MAKES BEST PLASMA 3D TV EVEN BETTER WITH ADDED SMART TV FUNCTIONS

With its striking INFINIA Design, the PZ950 is less than 2 inches in depth, with a bezel measuring just 1.18 inches thick. Real glass is paired with a hair-line aluminum treatment to create a luxurious, borderless appearance, while a transparent lower panel completes the slim even-bezel look. The overall effect is to draw greater attention to the screen, making for a truly immersive viewing experience in both 2D and 3D.

The PZ950 delivers more than an excellent picture thanks to its new Smart TV functions. The strikingly simple Home Dashboard has four main sections -– TV Live, Premium Content, TV Apps and the Launcher Bar -– making it easy to access the Smart TV’s wealth of content. Making it easier still is LG’s Magic Motion Remote Control, which directs an onscreen cursor to make all the TV’s shows, movies and apps available with just a few clicks on the mouse-like control.

The content options get better still with the PZ950’s Smart Share function. Smart Share’s Media Link adds to LG’s pre-existing USB and DLNA functions to enable viewers to simply and wirelessly stream content from their PC and watch it on the TV’s big screen. Media Link can also provide simultaneous information on whatever the viewer is watching, including story synopses, details about its stars and viewer ratings.

Thanks to its Smart TV functions, the PX950 also boasts premium content from global providers, as well as the best of locally sourced shows and movies to cater to different tastes around the world. LG’s Smart TV also provides access to LG’s growing range of TV apps, which are custom-designed for use on TVs and offer everything from language classes to games.

Specifications:

 THX 3D Display Certification

 Smart TV

 FULL HD 3D Plasma TV

– Dynamic Type

– RF Emitter Built-In

 INFINIA Design

 TruBlack Filter

 600Hz max Sub-field Driving

 Magic Motion Remote Control

 Wi-Fi Dongle included

 USB2.0 (Movie)/4HDMI

 Intelligent Sensor

 Smart Energy Saving