LG’S INFINIA PZ950 MAKES BEST PLASMA 3D TV EVEN BETTER WITH ADDED SMART TV FUNCTIONS
The PZ950 Combines a Great Picture and Design with a Wealth of Smart TV Content
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 — LG Electronics presents the INFINIA PZ950, a Plasma HDTV with 3D capability designed to provide viewers with an exceptional viewing experience coupled with the latest online options of Smart TV.
“LG is dedicated to re-inventing the boundaries of Plasma TVs, and the PZ950 represents another step forward in the industry,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Our own research has consistently shown that picture quality, content and ease-of-use are the most important factors to customers looking for a new TV, and the PZ950 delivers all three in great style.”
The PZ950’s eye-catching picture comes via a combination of LG’s industry-leading plasma technologies. A 1920 x 1080p Full HD resolution combines with a Mega Contrast Ratio to show off a full palette of colors, while the TruBlack filter enhances black levels even in brightly lit conditions. In addition, the 600Hz max Sub-field Driving ensures that all the action is delivered smoothly and without blur.
With its striking INFINIA Design, the PZ950 is less than 2 inches in depth, with a bezel measuring just 1.18 inches thick. Real glass is paired with a hair-line aluminum treatment to create a luxurious, borderless appearance, while a transparent lower panel completes the slim even-bezel look. The overall effect is to draw greater attention to the screen, making for a truly immersive viewing experience in both 2D and 3D.
The PZ950 delivers more than an excellent picture thanks to its new Smart TV functions. The strikingly simple Home Dashboard has four main sections -– TV Live, Premium Content, TV Apps and the Launcher Bar -– making it easy to access the Smart TV’s wealth of content. Making it easier still is LG’s Magic Motion Remote Control, which directs an onscreen cursor to make all the TV’s shows, movies and apps available with just a few clicks on the mouse-like control.
The content options get better still with the PZ950’s Smart Share function. Smart Share’s Media Link adds to LG’s pre-existing USB and DLNA functions to enable viewers to simply and wirelessly stream content from their PC and watch it on the TV’s big screen. Media Link can also provide simultaneous information on whatever the viewer is watching, including story synopses, details about its stars and viewer ratings.
Thanks to its Smart TV functions, the PX950 also boasts premium content from global providers, as well as the best of locally sourced shows and movies to cater to different tastes around the world. LG’s Smart TV also provides access to LG’s growing range of TV apps, which are custom-designed for use on TVs and offer everything from language classes to games.
Specifications:
THX 3D Display Certification
Smart TV
FULL HD 3D Plasma TV
– Dynamic Type
– RF Emitter Built-In
INFINIA Design
TruBlack Filter
600Hz max Sub-field Driving
Magic Motion Remote Control
Wi-Fi Dongle included
USB2.0 (Movie)/4HDMI
Intelligent Sensor
Smart Energy Saving
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.