LG’S LW6500 TURNS LIVING ROOM INTO 3D MOVIE THEATER

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 — LG Electronics today introduced the LW6500, a CINEMA 3D TV that takes 3D images to new heights with crisp images for a better 3D effect and clearer wide-angle viewing. The lightweight, affordable polarized 3D glasses make it easy for viewers to enjoy 3D content in the company of family and friends.

The LW6500 features 3D Light Boost, a thin film covering the screen that ensures 3D images are shown at full brightness. 3D Light Boost creates bright, crisp 3D images for a superior 3D viewing experience by counteracting any dimness that can occur with 3D content.

The LW6500’s CINEMA 3D TV uses a similar 3D technology employed in cinemas. The Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) optimizes the separation of images for the left and right eye, which are then filtered through the glasses to give viewers a better 3D effect with minimal cross-talk.

The LW6500 is bundled with four pairs of lightweight, highly affordable 3D glasses. Similar to the 3D glasses used in theaters, the Cinema 3D glasses do not have a battery and never need charging. Since the glasses do not need to sync with an emitter, viewers can watch from nearly any angle in the room, even lying down in front of the TV. The low cost of the glasses also makes it easier to buy as many pairs as needed for friends and family.

The LW6500 features LED Plus technology with local dimming for an excellent 2D picture. It also includes LG’s SmartTV technology with Magic Remote, which provides access to and the LG App Store and a wide range of premium content via HuluPlusTM, YouTubeTM and many others. The LW6500 also converts content from 2D to high quality 3D using LG’s proprietary conversion algorithm, and supports any kind of 3D source including DLNA, USB 2.0, RF broadcasting and HDMI 1.4.