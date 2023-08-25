LG’s New Lifestyle Screen is Versatile on-the-Go Entertainment Solution

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the global rollout of its latest Lifestyle Screen, the unique LG StanbyME Go (model 27LX5). The innovative new model boasts a 27-inch touch display and a 20W four-channel speaker system cleverly integrated into a stylish and sturdy carrying case. Building on the portability and versatility of the original StanbyME, the 27LX5 lets users enjoy memorable entertainment experiences wherever they go.

Perfect for watching movies, playing games and more, the StanbyME Go can be used indoors or out; its carrying case and built-in battery enabling take-anywhere convenience, superior screen protection and up to 3 hours of use without connection to an external power outlet. In addition to the new Lifestyle Screen’s large display and robust speakers, the case includes safe storage for the product’s streamlined remote control and power cable.

StanbyME Go complements its portability with versatile adjustability that supports a range of different uses and personal preferences. Users can tilt the screen to achieve the best viewing angle, rotate it 90 degrees from landscape to portrait and back, adjust its height by up to 18 centimeters or put it in Table mode. When set to Table mode, the StanbyME Go’s screen lies flat in the lower part of the case, allowing users to play digital board games including chess and ‘Hidden Catch,’ or switch on the virtual record player for a fun, nostalgic listening experience. Conveniently, LG’s Lifestyle Screen automatically turns on when its case is opened and turns off when it is closed.

The StanbyME Go also offers proven durability, as evidenced by its successful completion of 11 tests compliant with the U.S. military’s rigorous MIL-STD-810G standard. The tests demonstrate that the 27LX5 can handle a wide variety of environmental factors, including low pressure, high temperature, low temperature, dust and salt spray, and provides protection against accidental drops, vibration and shock.

For maximum viewing immersion, the built-in speakers of StanbyME Go automatically optimize audio output to the front of the screen. Viewing experiences are further enhanced through support for Dolby’s advanced video and sound technologies, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Equipped with LG’s proprietary webOS smart TV platform, StanbyME Go lets users effortlessly connect to their iOS or Android devices. Moreover, voice recognition makes it possible to do app launching, adjust sound and search for contents completely hands-free – an especially helpful feature for those who like to cook, clean or take on other tasks or activities while they watch.

LG’s Lifestyle Screen products are revolutionizing the user and viewing experience, presenting new ways to enjoy content and new lifestyle value for today’s consumers. LG StanbyME Go is set to launch globally, starting in the U.S. this month, with plans for global rollout to key markets in Europe including Italy, France, UK, Spain and Germany from next month.

LG will be showcasing its latest lifestyle TVs, including StanbyME, StanbyME Go, along with the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, from September 1-5.

# # #