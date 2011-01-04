LG’S NEW SUPER LED LINE RAISES BAR FOR HIGH-TECH, HIGH-PERFORMANCE MONITORS

“As a leader in the LED monitor market, LG is preparing to take customer satisfaction to new heights with its brand new premium monitors,” said Si Hwan Park, Vice President of Monitor Division of LG Home Entertainment Company. “With their stunningly original design and technology features, LG’s SUPER LED monitors set a new benchmark for style and performance in premium monitors.”

Unbeatably Slim, Compellingly Vivid

With the CES Innovations Award winning E2290V, LG unveiled the ultimate in slim design -– 7.2mm thin – and great picture. In contrast to conventional monitor designs, the E2290V’s stand features delicate curves and a sophisticated metallic texture. Its power supply and socket connecting it with the desktop are cleanly tucked into the back of the stand, a design innovation called EZ-cabling.

Featuring LED lighting, and a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio, experience rich, deep, vibrant Full HD 1080p. With a picture response time of just two milliseconds, the monitor’s display remains clear and bright even during fast-moving action sequences.

Building on already outstanding picture quality standards, LG’s unveiled its new SUPER+ (Plus) Resolution function, which up-scales standard-definition content to high resolution, while sharpening blurry edges and improving dim colors. SUPER+ Resolution (available with the E2341V series) is made possible with LG’s Image Clear Engine, which uses a Full HD-compatible single-frame algorithm to eliminate frame delay without the need for any external memory or software.

Wide-Angle Viewing, Lower Energy

LG has merged its In Plane Switching (IPS) technology along with an energy efficient design by incorporating LED backlighting on its new IPS236V monitor. IPS technology offers a wide viewing angle of 178°/178°. Combined with its 6 Axis Color Control, this model offers stable color across all viewing angles, making it ideal for photo and video professionals, and game enthusiasts alike. Its Full HD 1080p resolution and mega contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 ensure a superb picture.

Each monitor in the SUPER LED series incorporates energy efficiency. The E2341V series uses SUPER Energy Saving technology, so it consumes less energy than conventional LED monitors with no drop in picture quality. Other SUPER LED series are up to 40 percent more energy efficient than standard LCD units.

In total, LG announced four SUPER Slim LED Monitors; additional details on the series are below: