LG’S PREMIER PERSONAL SMART TV BRILLIANTLY INTEGRATES DESIGN AND FUNCTION

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its newest premier TM2792 Personal Smart TV at IFA 2012 in Berlin. The ultimate entertainment platform, the TM2792 allows users to enjoy a vast array of innovative features including LG Smart TV functionality, CINEMA 3D and CINEMA SCREEN Design, while providing amazing picture quality with IPS technology.

The refined aesthetics of the TM2792 are designed to cement LG’s Personal Smart TV as best-in-class. A finalist in the 2012 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the TV is a perfect complement for a sleek, modern interior, and will instantly become a coveted design centerpiece. Adding value to any space, the understated elegance of the CINEMA SCREEN Design minimizes visual distractions with an extremely narrow bezel, providing a captivating viewing experience with optimal comfort. The TM2792 creates the perfect environment for immersive 3D viewing anywhere in the home.

“The TM2792 is an exceptional TV, offering an engaging, cinema-quality viewing experience that allows users to immerse themselves in a vast and customizable world of content,” said J.J. Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Our top-of-the-line Personal Smart TV takes entertainment to the next level, whether it’s watching a video recorded on a smartphone, a favorite classic movie or anything else in between.”

SmartShare, the gateway to external devices on the Home Dashboard, allows users to browse and share files with laptops, smartphones and external hard drives. Screen sharing is possible with the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) and Intel’s Wireless Display (WiDi). With MHL, users can display photos and play games from their smartphone on the Personal Smart TV while the phone is charging. WiDi makes wireless screen sharing with laptops more convenient than ever and with DLNA and Wi-Fi Direct, content stored on smart devices can easily be accessed and shared.

LG’s widely acclaimed motion and wheel controlled Magic Remote allows easier navigation of content on LG’s user-friendly Home Dashboard. LG offers unlimited access to content via Video on Demand (VOD), 3D World, Game World, LG SmartWorld (LG Apps), and the Social Center. All this content is conveniently accessible via the Home Dashboard, which can be navigated using the Magic Remote or alternatively, with a mouse and keyboard.

In-plane switching (IPS) technology is utilized in the TM2792 Personal Smart TV for an absorbing and highly detailed home entertainment experience. IPS produces more lifelike images, reducing eye fatigue with increased viewing angles. Popular VOD films or family-favorite homemade videos can all be viewed in Full HD quality without any color distortion when viewed sitting, standing, or lying in any position.

The TM2792 comes with LG’s CINEMA 3D technology offering an unmatched level of comfort with lightweight, battery-free glasses that are also certified flicker-free -– further reducing strain on the eyes. 3D Sound Zooming enhances the 3D experience by simulating the movement of sound in correlation to the movement of images on the screen. What’s more, without turning on the PC, users can connect a keyboard and mouse to the Personal Smart TV and navigate the Home Dashboard for a full web-surfing experience.

TM2792 will be offered in European markets starting in September.