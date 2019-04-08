LG’S ROLLABLE OLED TV HIGHLIGHTS BOLD INSTALLATION AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK

Milan, Apr. 8, 2019 — In a unique partnership highlighting the intersection of technology and spatial design, LG Electronics (LG) and renowned architecture and industrial design firm Foster + Partners are collaborating on an art installation centered on the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9) at Milan Design Week.

Introduced at CES 2019, LG’s rollable OLED TV is a genuine showstopper that redefines the relationship between a TV and the space it inhabits, serving as a reminder of the company’s commitment to design innovation. The product design philosophy of the rollable OLED TV leverages a new level of space integration and “freedom from walls”, serving as the catalyst for the Milan Design Week installation. The renowned British firm Foster + Partners worked closely with LG during the development of the rollable OLED TV to design the product’s external geometry and finish as well as specific internal mechanics.

Demonstrating a high level of spatial integration with the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R as its centerpiece, the Redefining Space installation is a three-dimensional interpretation that demonstrates how light, technology and design intersect to illustrate new spatial possibilities with technology that changes forms at the touch of a button. Pairing the absolute contrast and natural color expression of LG’s unrivaled OLED display technology with the realistic sound of Dolby Atmos, the rollable OLED TV takes viewers on an immersive visual and auditory journey.

Designed to represent both a residence and a gallery, the exhibit illustrates how LG’s futuristic TV can transform a space from a large-screen home cinema when in Full View mode into an art showcase when the display is in Zero View, concealed in the brushed aluminum base. Light shimmering through the window-like cutouts in the walls of the installation mimics the way sunlight changes position and intensity throughout the day, evoking a sense of time passage. To express how LG’s technology adapts to the rhythms of life, the rollable display unfurls when the environment is bright and full of sound and disappears when the light and noises fade.

Visitors to this year’s Milan Design Week can experience Redefining Space featuring LG’s one-of-a-kind TV from April 9-14 at Superstudio Più in Milan, Italy.

# # #