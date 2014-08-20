NEW BLUETOOTH MINIBEAM PROJECTOR FROM LG DELIVERS A PORTABLE MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be bringing its versatile Bluetooth MiniBeam projector (model PW700) to European markets next month. The highly portable entertainment solution is capable of projecting clear, vibrant images on any flat surface and now with Bluetooth connectivity, the PW700 can stream high quality sound wirelessly to any compatible audio system, including headphones and home theater systems.

This tiny projector measures a compact 172mm x 117mm and weighs just 580g, less than a bottle of water. With 700 ANSI-Lumens of brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio and sharp 1280 x 800 resolution, the PW700 can convert a living room wall, bedroom ceiling, garage door or the side of a building into a cinematic experience. Screen sharing options such as WiDi, Miracast and HDMI make accessing content stored on laptops, smartphones and a range of other electronic devices easy and convenient.

“The LG Bluetooth MiniBeam is a personal cinema that you can take with you wherever you go,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV Division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Whether you’re watching a streaming movie indoors or a music video on your smartphone outdoors, the LG Bluetooth MiniBeam offers a truly versatile viewing experience.”

The LG PW700 will be available in key European markets starting in September followed in October by countries in Asia and the Middle East. LG Bluetooth MiniBeam will be on display at IFA 2014 in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin from September 5-10.

LG PW700 Bluetooth MiniBeam Key Specifications:

￭ Brightness: 700 ANSI

￭ Light Source: LED

￭ Resolution: WXGA(1280×800)

￭ Image Size: 25–100inches

￭ Contrast Ratio: 100,000:1

￭ Sound: 1W x 2 Stereo

￭ Size: 172 x 117 x 40 mm

￭ Weight: 580g

￭ Screen Share: Yes

￭ Bluetooth: Version 3.0

￭ USB Support: HD Divx, Office Viewer

￭ Auto Keystone: Yes

￭ Input: 1 USB

1 HDMI (MHL)

1 RGB

1 Headphones

1 Component (thru RGB)

1 AV

# # #