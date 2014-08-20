Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

NEW BLUETOOTH MINIBEAM PROJECTOR FROM LG DELIVERS A PORTABLE MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

Media Entertainment Solution 21/08/2014

LG’s Miniscule Projector Offers Maximum Mobility and Viewing Enjoyment

NEW BLUETOOTH MINIBEAM PROJECTOR FROM LG DELIVERS A PORTABLE MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be bringing its versatile Bluetooth MiniBeam projector (model PW700) to European markets next month. The highly portable entertainment solution is capable of projecting clear, vibrant images on any flat surface and now with Bluetooth connectivity, the PW700 can stream high quality sound wirelessly to any compatible audio system, including headphones and home theater systems.

 

This tiny projector measures a compact 172mm x 117mm and weighs just 580g, less than a bottle of water. With 700 ANSI-Lumens of brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio and sharp 1280 x 800 resolution, the PW700 can convert a living room wall, bedroom ceiling, garage door or the side of a building into a cinematic experience. Screen sharing options such as WiDi, Miracast and HDMI make accessing content stored on laptops, smartphones and a range of other electronic devices easy and convenient.

 

“The LG Bluetooth MiniBeam is a personal cinema that you can take with you wherever you go,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV Division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Whether you’re watching a streaming movie indoors or a music video on your smartphone outdoors, the LG Bluetooth MiniBeam offers a truly versatile viewing experience.”

 

The LG PW700 will be available in key European markets starting in September followed in October by countries in Asia and the Middle East. LG Bluetooth MiniBeam will be on display at IFA 2014 in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin from September 5-10.

 

LG PW700 Bluetooth MiniBeam Key Specifications:

 

￭ Brightness:                             700 ANSI

 

￭ Light Source:                          LED

 

￭ Resolution:                             WXGA(1280×800)

 

￭ Image Size:                            25–100inches

 

￭ Contrast Ratio:                      100,000:1

 

￭ Sound:                                    1W x 2 Stereo

 

￭ Size:                                        172 x 117 x 40 mm

 

￭ Weight:                                    580g

 

￭ Screen Share:                        Yes

 

￭ Bluetooth:                                Version 3.0

 

￭ USB Support:                          HD Divx, Office Viewer

 

￭ Auto Keystone:                       Yes

 

￭ Input:                                        1 USB

 

1 HDMI (MHL)

 

1 RGB

 

1 Headphones

 

1 Component (thru RGB)

 

1 AV

 

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More