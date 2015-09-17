NEW PROJECTOR FROM LG CREATES THEATER-LIKE EXPERIENCE IN EVEN THE SMALLEST ROOMS

SEOUL, Sep. 18, 2015 — This month, LG Electronics (LG) introduces a new projector, Minibeam Ultra Short-Throw (UST), capable of projecting a 100-inch image on a screen or wall from only 38 centimeters away. And at under two kilograms, the projector (model PF1000U) is transportable and easy to set up in any room of the house. Able to display Full HD resolution and brightness of 1000 lumens, the Minibeam UST is also extremely easy to use, a complete package that sets a new standard for personal projector technology.

To project a 100-inch picture, conventional projectors usually need to be positioned three to four meters from the screen or wall. This not only presents a problem for small living rooms, the power cord running from the projector to the outlet is unsightly and a safety hazard. What’s more, conventional projectors create a “no walk zone” in a large part of the living room between the projector and the screen. The LG Minibeam suffers from none of these limitations as a 100-inch display can be projected from a distance of only 38cm from the wall.

The benefits of the LG Minibeam UST don’t stop there. This projector also delivers an incredibly detailed, high quality picture. The picture quality is enhanced by the Triple XD Engine, a chip that is the result of LG’s 50 years of experience in the television industry. Able to display Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), the projector employs a self-emitting RGB LED illumination system for the most natural shades and hues possible all the while running quietly at only 21dB in Eco Mode.

Although compact, the Minibeam UST is capable of replicating a near cinematic experience. With its Four Corner Keystone function, viewers can easily eliminate distortion even when the projector isn’t perfectly aligned with the screen. The Minibeam UST can also connect via Bluetooth to soundbars, portable speakers and wireless earphones for an immersive audio experience. The projector also comes equipped with a TV tuner as well as USB and HDMI inputs.

“LG’s new Minibeam UST projector delivers a 100-inch Full HD picture in a package that is easy to transport from room to room,” said Lee In-kyu, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at LG’s Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG Minibeam UST makes it possible for every home and every room to replicate a real theater-like experience.”

The PF1000U will be released this month in Europe markets, to be followed by countries in North America, Africa and the Middle East in October.

Key Specifications:

Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Brightness: 1000 Lumens

1000 Lumens Contrast Ratio: 150,000:1 (Full On / Full Off)

150,000:1 (Full On / Full Off) Illumination: RGB LED (Lifespan: up to 30,000 hours)

RGB LED (Lifespan: up to 30,000 hours) Image Size: up to 100 inches

up to 100 inches Distance to Wall: 100 inches at 0.38m / 60 inches at 0.11m

100 inches at 0.38m 60 inches at 0.11m Dimensions (W/D/H): 132 x 310 x 125 including mirror / 89mm excluding mirror

132 x 310 x 125 including mirror / 89mm excluding mirror Weight: 9kg

9kg Screen Share: Wired and Wireless Mirroring with smartphone / tablet / PC

Wired and Wireless Mirroring with smartphone / tablet / PC USB Support: HD DivX / Office Viewer

HD DivX Office Viewer HDMI: Supports up to Full HD

Supports up to Full HD Others: TV Tuner (set-top box required for IPTV, satellite TV and cable TV), Bluetooth (Sound Out) / Four Corner Keystone (Edge Adjustment)

# # #