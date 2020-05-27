PERFECT FOR BOTH LEAN-BACK VIEWING AND GAMING, LG’S 48-INCH OLED TV ROLLS OUT IN KEY MARKETS

SEOUL, May 27, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) brings the unparalleled picture quality of LG OLED TV to an all-new screen size – 48-inches – with a focus on customers who want a mid-size TV that best fits their living space, are looking for a second TV without compromising picture quality or need a quality display for serious gaming. With the 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX, LG is addressing the growing demand for the ultimate viewing experience in more screen sizes by expanding its OLED lineup to the mid-size TV market, complementing its already diverse lineup of 55, 65, 77 and 88-inch models.

The unbeatable picture quality of LG OLED display technology, boasting perfect blacks and infinite contrast thanks to self-illuminating pixels, is at the heart of the new 48-inch OLED TV. The set reproduces even more vivid and sharper 4K picture quality due to significantly higher pixel density of 8 million pixels on a more compact screen, density comparable with that of a 96-inch 8K TV. Delivering 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution on a 48-inch OLED screen offers next-level viewing experience to the mid-size TV category for the first time.

LG OLED 48CX builds on the legacy established by LG’s OLED TVs over the past decade and is a great choice for serious gamers as it pairs superior picture quality with outstanding gaming features. The first TVs in the industry to be NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible means that graphics are rendered perfectly, increasing players’ sense of immersion by adapting the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the connected hardware. LG’s self-emissive OLED technology employs the precision of individual pixel control to produce exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time, for an immersive gaming experience without flicker or stuttering common to most displays.

What’s more, LG’s 48-inch CX OLED TV supports a variety of popular HDR formats such as dynamic HDR10 and Dolby Vision at up to 120 frames per second for 4K UHD content, taking advantage of advanced HDMI specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh rate (VRR). LG’s 2020 OLED TVs support HDMI VRR, making them compatible with a wide variety of gaming devices such as graphics cards and consoles.

On top of delivering jaw-dropping graphics thanks to unparalleled variable refresh rate and ultra-fast response time, LG 48-inch CX OLED TV and all other 2020 LG OLED TVs feature HDR Gaming Interest Group’s (HGiG) HDR gaming profile. This means that gamers can enjoy high quality graphics when playing HDR games via consoles on their LG TVs.

To heighten gamers’ sense of immersion, the LG OLED 48CX also incorporates support for Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which understands the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy. The TV is also BT Surround ready, enabling two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in favorite games.

“LG is again pushing the innovation envelope by bringing the ultimate picture to a TV screen size that is much more approachable,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Now even more consumers will be able to experience the superior performance of LG OLED TVs, considered to be the most advanced gaming TV on the market today.”

Sales of the anticipated LG OLED 48CX kicks off in key European and Asian markets in June, with North America and other target countries to follow.

