Window Type Air Conditioner - W3NQ12LNNP1
*LG’s Inverter room air conditioners produce substantially more energy savings when compared with non-Inverter room air conditioners. Inverter technology is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor. It adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature more effectively than non-Inverter room air conditioners, which turn the compressor either on or off. Testing has shown that LG’s Inverter room air conditioner model (LA200WC) saved 70% more than non-Inverter room air conditioner model. Testing was conducted at intertek, a third-party laboratory.
*The refrigerant used by the air conditioner is R32 which is a mildly flammable refrigerant. The installation of this product must meet the requirements of the instructions. This product must be installed, inspected, or repaired by an authorized service provider (LG Electronics-Hong Kong) or a qualified technician.
#Due to the high heat exchange capacity of R32, it can take away a large amount of heat from the evaporator, thereby increasing the cooling capacity. R32 has a shorter residence time in the atmosphere than R410a and also has a lower infrared absorption capacity. Therefore, R32's Global warming potential rate is only 675, which is 67 less than R410a.
*When in sleep mode
*Operating sound may vary due to environment influences
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
600 x 380 x 731
-
Product Type
Window Air conditioner
-
Product Weight(kg)
40
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
COOLING
-
4way
Yes
-
Fan Speed
High/Mid/Low
-
Power Cooling
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
2
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
