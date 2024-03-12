About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED Gallery

LG OLED Gallery

The Art of Perfect Fit
Intertwine Art with Living Space Seamlessly

Impeccable Like A Piece of Art19.9mm ultra-slim design fits right on your wall

Images are arranged for each gallery stand angle.

alt="This is an image of the companion bracket and cable management."

Gallery Stand

Designed to stand out.

Picturesque works of art aren't just for walls anymore. The Gallery Stand gives you the freedom to place your TV out in the open and turn your home into a gallery. It comes with a companion bracket and accessories that allow your TV to hold other small devices. Cable management was specifically engineered to keep cables out of sight.

Designed to stand out. WATCH THE INSTALLATION VIDEO

*Gallery stand is available for OLED G1 65” and 55” only, customers will need to purchase Gallery stand additionally.

Learn how the Gallery Stand will add elegance to your space.

Perfect Black Reveals Stark Contrast

With self-lighting pixels that control light independently, the OLED displays optimal color contrast and details against pure black, thus producing even more stereoscopic and realistic images.

Analysis to Boost Content Quality

α9 Gen4 AI 4K Processor recognizes on-screen contents, sound effects and surrounding ambient light, automatically adjusting to deliver the most immersive picture and sound.

A spectacular waterfall with beautiful scenery displayed on an OLED TV(play the video)

A new generation of screen technology

LG OLED evo

By changing the wavelength of light, the brightness of the screen is significantly increased, enhancing contrast and sharpness of the screen. Every detail and texture of the image can now be more accurately portrayed, and overall display performance is more dynamic and more lifelike.

A side view of a boy laying down and watching a TV, labeled "Eye Comfort Display"

*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

Ultra-thin Design, Blend into Every Interior Style

Ultra-thin Design,Blend into Every Interior Style1

55” / 65” / 77” models are available for OLED G1 and GX.

Concealing cables flawlessly, minimalistically artistic, capturing the era, space, and aesthetic.
55” / 65” / 77” models are available for OLED G1 and GX.

Ultra-thin Design, Blend into Every Interior Style5

55” / 65” / 77” models are available for OLED G1 and GX.

Ultra-thin Design, Blend into Every Interior Style7

55” / 65” / 77” models are available for OLED G1 and GX.

Ultra-thin Design, Blend into Every Interior Style9

55” / 65” / 77” models are available for OLED G1 and GX.

*Gallery stand is available for OLED G1 65” and 55” only, customers will need to purchase Gallery stand additionally.

Learn More about G1 Learn More about GX

Interviews with interior design professionals to learn what they think about LG OLED GX TV.

LG Sound Bar GX

Artfully Completed with OLED G1 and GX TVs

It maximizes your viewing and listening pleasure by
combining the latest audio technology and artistic and slim design.

Learn More

Artfully Completed with OLED G1 and GX TVs1