The retailers in Hong Kong:

1. 3D Home Electic Kitchen

2. 4K Life Technology Co.

3. A Plus Electrical

4. A.Andrews & Co. (Mail Order) Ltd.

5. A.I.C. FAVORABLE SHOP CENTRE

6. A1 DIGITAL

7. AA ZONE DIGITAL

8. Aaron's Electrical Co.

9. AC PRO

10. AC SHOP

11. Active Shop

12. Aeon Stores (Hong Kong) Co. Limited

13. Angel Voice Engineering Consultants Company

14. Asia Gas & Engineering Company Limited

15. AV HOME

16. AV Life

17. AV Outlet

18. AV Projects Ltd.

19. AVANTGARDE AUDIO LIMITED

20. Best Buy Audio-Visual Equipment Limited

21. Best Buy Electric Co., Ltd (BBE)

22. BEST LIFE

23. Big-D Trading Co., Limited

24. Broadway 百老匯

25. BUILT IN PRO KITCHEN CABINETRY & HOME APPLIANCE CENTRE

26. CD Paradise

27. Centralfield Computer Limited

28. CETA GROUP LIMITED

29. CHANCE ELECTRIC

30. Cheong Wang Electrical

31. Cheung Fat Electric Centre

32. China Club Audio & Video

33. Chung Tai Electrical Eng. Co.

34. Chung Yuen 中原

35. CITYONE ELECTRICAL CO.

36. CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

37. CMK 張毛記

38. Compumark System Trading (HK) Co. Ltd

39. COX BROTHERS ELECTRICAL CO

40. Crazy Mall

41. Create Implement Engineering Company

42. CYBER-PRO COMPUTER LIMITED

43. CYM Creative Limited

44. D-BASE

45. DCH Electrical Appliances butler Ltd.

46. DELON PHOTO & HI-FI CENTRE LTD.

47. Denkiya

48. Digi 2000 Telecom Co

49. Direct Consumer Distribution Centre

50. DOMAIN COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY LTD

51. DRAGON DESIGN & INTERIOR DECORATION CO

52. E One Electric Co

53. E one mark Co

54. Earner Development Limited

55. EASCO LIMITED

56. East Bron Electric Cimpany Ltd.

57. Eastech Systems Ltd.

58. Easy Buy

59. EASY ON (HK) LTD.

60. EASY STORE LIMITED

61. E-ELECTRIC STATION

62. EHOUSE ASIA CO.

63. Electric Care

64. ELECTRIC CENTRE

65. Electric Products Consumers' Purchasing Centre Ltd.

66. Electric Tung

67. Electrical Factory

68. Emmy Technology Development Limited

69. EPRO ELECTRONIC PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES

70. ERA ELECTRIC CENTRE LTD

71. E-Tech Electrical Company

72. E-TOWN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

73. Fiber Vision Technologies Limited

74. Fortress 豐澤 (HK Shop)

75. FOTOMAX (F.E.) LTD.

76. Free Life Home Appliance

77. Fu Shing Electrical Company

78. Fujimage Limited

79. FUNG LEE ELECTRIC CENTRE

80. G2 SYSTEM LTD.

81. General Electrical Co.

82. Glory Electrical Appliances and Sanitation Centre

83. Glory Home Appliance

84. Golam Electrical Co., Ltd.

85. GOLDEN PEAK GLOBAL TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

86. Green Electric

87. Green Life

88. H.K.J.J. COMPANY

89. Hai Fai Electric Co., Ltd.

90. HCF Technology Ltd.

91. HD Life Technology Co.

92. Headway Electrical

93. Hing Shing Electrical Company Limited

94. HK Consumer Product Supply Services Assoc. Ltd.

95. HK Suning

96. HKT (香港電訊)

97. HKTV MALL (LG Shop)

98. Holy Good Limited

99. Home Appliance Service Centre

100. Home Electrical Station

101. HONEST ELECTRICAL LIGHTING COMPANY

102. Hong Kong Adventist Hospital

103. Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

104. Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants Association Members Purchase Service Centre

105. Hong Kong Electrical Appliances Co.

106. Hong Kong Electrical Co.,

107. Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union

108. Hong Kong Refrigeration & Electrical Co., Ltd.

109. Hoover Refrigeration Company

110. HoShop (International) Limited

111. Hung Kwong Electric Company

112. I & C Associates Limited

113. ID SHOP LTD

114. International Electrical City

115. IP Shop

116. Joyful Electric Limited

117. Ka Shing Electrical App. Co.

118. Kai Chun Industrial Co., Ltd.

119. KAI KWAN ELECTRICAL CO.

120. KAI YIP ELECTRIC CO.

121. KAM FAI ELECTRONICS LTD

122. Kam Fat Electric Works Television

123. Kei Yip Audio & Video Electrical Company Limited

124. Kin Ming Radio & Electric Co., Ltd.

125. Kin Ming 建明 (HKEC 香港電業城)

126. Kin Ming 建明 (Hong Kong Consumer Club 香港電器協會)

127. KINGS AUDIO DIGITAL

128. Kingsburg Trading (INT’L) Limited

129. Kingtory Limited

130. KINSHING TECHNOLOGY (HONG KONG) LTD.

131. Kung Sheung Luen Chung Wui

132. Kwan Kwang Electrical Company

133. Kwan Kwong Electrical Co., Ltd.

134. Kwok Kei Trading Company

135. KWUNTONG CITI-CALL

136. Lap Shun Electric Company

137. Leader Electrical Centre

138. Liberty In & Out Door Home Centre

139. Life Digital

140. Lohas Park Electrical Co., Ltd.

141. Lok Wah Apple Electrical Co.

142. Lok Wah Sun Tak Electrical Co

143. Long Ping Electrical Co.

144. Long Ping Sun Tak Electrical Co.

145. Luen Hing Electrical (HK) Ltd.

146. LUEN HOP ELECTRICAL CO

147. Luen Hop Electrical Holdings Ltd

148. LUEN KWONG ELECTRICAL CO.

149. MAN CHUNG ELECTRICAL CO.

150. Mantech Electrical Co.

151. MEI LUN ELECTRICAL CO.

152. Meide Wholesale

153. Ming Fung Hong Co.,Ltd.

154. Ming Tak Electrical Co.

155. MOBO PLUS

156. Modern AV Company

157. Modern Denki

158. MODERN ELECTRICAL & ENGINEERING CO.

159. Molecule International Limited

160. Money Worth Electrical Appliance Service Ctr.

161. Money Worth Service Centre

162. Mui Kee Electrical Company

163. MY HOME

164. MY SHOP LIMITED

165. Nakamura AV Centre Limited(中村影音中心有限公司)

166. Nam Yang Electrical Company

167. Narita Audio & Video Limited

168. National Cooking Range & Electrical

169. New Century Lighting & Electrical Co. Ltd

170. New Century Lighting and Electrical Company

171. NEW GENERATION CO.,LTD.

172. NEW IDEA OFFICE SUPPLIES

173. New Lee Tung AV Eng. Ltd.

174. New Meidik Family Electrical Co.

175. New Narita Limited

176. NEW WAI KO RADIO & ELECTRIC CO.

177. NLT AV ENGINEERING

178. NVT Online Shop

179. OK SHOP

180. On Chuen Electrical Co., Ltd.

181. One Station Electric

182. Pak Shing Houseware

183. Pak To Electrical Trading Company

184. PARK LANE

185. Patsy House Electrical Co. Ltd.

186. PHOENIX

187. Polygain Trading Ltd.

188. Prebon Limited

189. Pricerite com HK Limited

190. Pro Audio Development Limited

191. PRO HI FI (Audio & Video Consultant)

192. RADIO UNISON CO.LTD.

193. SANWA ELECTRICAL COMPANY

194. Shatin Electric

195. SHOPPING LTD.

196. Shui Hing Electrical Appliance Company

197. Shun Fat Electrical (Eng.) Co. Ltd.

198. Silvertech Communications Ltd.

199. SK Solution Limited

200. Sky Power Technology Limited

201. Smart Glory Electrical Co., Ltd.

202. SO GOOD ELECTRIC

203. Somme Ltd.

204. SPARK TEAM LIMITED

205. Speedy Air-Conditioning Co., Limited

206. STAR ELECTRIC

207. STEEDON A.V. CENTER

208. Sun Hing Electronics Co.

209. Sun Tak Lee Electrical

210. Sun Wui Electrical Appliances Limited

211. Sung Fat Electric Works

212. Super Bright Ltd.

213. Super Electric Club

214. Super King AV Centre

215. Sweet Home Electrical Appliances Centre

216. TAI FUNG ELECTRIC CO.

217. TAI HING ELECTRIC CO

218. Tai Lam Electric Cimpany

219. Tai Lee Electrical Company

220. TAI ON ELECTRICAL CO

221. TAI YUEN HONG RADIO & ELE CO

222. Tak Lee Electrictrial Engineer Co.

223. Tat Shing Electrical Co.

224. The One AV

225. Tinda Photo & Electrical Co.

226. TOMMY ELECTRIC CO.

227. Top Star Trading (HK) Limited

228. TRENDY TRADING COMPANY

229. Tricol Development Limited

230. TSUEN WAN TRADING COMPANY

231. Tung Chi Electrical Repairing Co.

232. TUNG MING ELECTRICAL CO.

233. Tung Tai Home-Appliance Limited

234. Tung Yuen Electrical Co., Ltd.

235. ULTRON DIGITAL

236. UNEEDPRO ELECTRIC CO

237. Union Well Development Ltd.

238. United Electric Trading Co., Ltd.

239. United Electrical Appliances Lighting & Cooking Range Centre

240. United Electrical Trading & Co.

241. UNITED HOME APPLIANCE

242. Universal Audio & Video Centre

243. Universal Champion Trading Ltd.

244. Universal Electrical Lamps Co.

245. Upway International Ltd

246. USAVE LIMITED

247. Vitamin Solution

248. VVDIGITAL COMPANY LIMITED

249. Wah Hing Electric Centre

250. Wah Shun Electric Co.

251. Wai Ming Electric Co. Limited

252. Wai Ming Electrical Co.

253. WAI MING ELECTRICAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

254. WAI SHING RADIO & ELECTRICAL CO.

255. WeWet Limited

256. WHAMPOA APPLIANCE HOME

257. Wing Fat Electrical Company

258. Wing Fu Trading Co.

259. Wing Hung Brothers Electrical Co., Ltd.

260. Wing Kwong 1st Electrical Appliances

261. WING LOI ELECTRIC APPLIANCE LTD

262. Wing Tat Electric Co.

263. Winner (Ming Kee) Radio & Electric Co.

264. Wisdom Well Technology Ltd

265. Wong's Television & Electrical Enginering

266. Worldwide Electric Company

267. Yan Kwong Electrical Co.

268. Yau Pong Electric Co.,

269. Ying Cheong Electric Ware Co., Ltd.

270. YOHO Hong Kong Limited

271. Yours Electrical Centre

272. Yuen Hing Appliances Limited

273. 工商優惠店

274. 友聯電器行

275. 生活電器

276. 利聯空調影音設備 (工程) 有限公司

277. 協興電器行

278. 旺旺影音

279. 金昇影音電器有限公司

280. 南匡發展有限公司

281. 英光無線電器行

282. 家庭電器服務中心

283. 家電氣

284. 泰旺工程有限公司

285. 海暉燈飾電器公司

286. 海龍電業公司

287. 國輝電業

288. 崇傑公司

289. 凱誼電器行

290. 最好電業

291. 華偉行無線電器行

292. 暉柏(香港)有限公司

293. 誠信設計裝飾工程公司

294. 電器直銷中心

295. 電器通家電冷氣直銷批發

296. 電器匯貿易公司

297. 福源數碼

298. 鋒鐽工程公司

299. 聯運空調工程貿易公司

300. 藝華電業工程有限公司

301. Fever Electrics

302. Ting Ting Beauty Appliances

303. Sound & Vision



The retailers in Macau:

1. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS TIN LEI LDA.

2. NEW YAOHAN

3. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS CHEOK IAN LDA

4. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS HOI UN

5. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS LUCKY

6. Artigos Electricos U Chao

7. CIA. DE ART. ELECT. LEI LEONG KEI, LDA

8. Fortress 豐澤 (Macau Shop)

9. Jinlong Electrical Supermarket Ltd.

10. LOJA DE ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS VENG LEI HONG KEI

11. NEW LIFE ELECTRICAL LIMITED

12. OI VA ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS

13. ROYAL ELECTRONICS SQUARE CO., LTD.

14. SOC. COM. ART. ELECT. LDA

15. Tai Peng Electronics And Appliances







Redemption:

1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase

2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days

3) Eligible customer is required to verify the email address by clicking the link on the Registration Confirmation email within 14 days

4) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the eVoucher/ Extra Warranty Confirmation to eligible customer email within 30 days

For more details of registration methods and details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/promotion-gift

*Please contact LG Redemption Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3580 2908 if you failed to receive any feedback after 30 days of redemption registration









Gift Redemption Terms & Conditions：

1) Customers cannot register or redeem the gifts within the designated period, it is deemed as to renounce the claim of the promotion gift.

2) All valid supporting documents for gift redemption are for one transaction only.

3) The gift redemption registrant should be the purchaser of the LG products. Otherwise, the registration shall be disqualified.

4) Gift item is available while stock lasts.

5) The redeemed item cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.

6) Should redeemed item be LG Electronics products, it will be under the existing warranty scheme of LG Electronics HK Ltd.

7) To the fullest extent permitted by law, LG Electronics HK Limited shall not be held liable where customers are not informed by

a designated authorized retailer of this promotion, nor shall LG Electronics HK Limited be held accountable for any behavior

or negligence of the designated retailers.

8) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless

of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;

- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion

9) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption

of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.

10) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.

11) The offers are only applicable at specified retailers in Hong Kong.

12) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.

13). The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .

All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

14). Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.



Redemption Customer Service Hotline：(852) 3580 2908



Last Update: 04 Jan, 2022