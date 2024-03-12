About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Shop Offer] Pet Collection Offer

09/04/2025 ~ 21/04/2025

From 09/04 to 21/04, customer can enjoy extra 10% off on selected products and get the free gift as below :

ModelsOffer & Free Gift*

Air Purifier
 

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode with Clean Booster)
AS65GDST0

  • Extra 10% Off
  • No Free Gift

Air Purifier
 

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

AS55GGSY0

  • Extra 10% Off
  • Free Gift - LG PuriCare™ Pet Pre-Filter

Vacuum Cleaner
 

1) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

A9CX-COMBI

 

2) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

A9X-STEAM

 

3) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

A9X-AUTO

 

4) LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2

A9KULTIMAT2

 

5) LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS

A9KCOREPLUS

  • Extra 10% Off
  • Free Gift - LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Power Drive Mini Pet Hair Nozzle

*Free gift will deliver with the online order

Return to promotion