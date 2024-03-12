We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] Pet Collection Offer
09/04/2025 ~ 21/04/2025
From 09/04 to 21/04, customer can enjoy extra 10% off on selected products and get the free gift as below :
|Models
|Offer & Free Gift*
Air Purifier
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode with Clean Booster)
Air Purifier
LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)
Vacuum Cleaner
1) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
2) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
3) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
4) LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2
5) LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS
*Free gift will deliver with the online order
