65" SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart TV SJ95 Series

65SJ9500

65SJ9500

65" SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart TV SJ95 Series

(2)
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    SUPER UHD

  • Design

    Floating Screen

  • Slim

    Ultra Slim

  • Stand Type

    Crescent Stand

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 × 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Yes

  • Panel

    IPS 4K

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB

  • - Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • - EPG

    Yes

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

VIDEO

  • HDR

    Active HDR with Dolby Vision

  • - Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • - HDR 10

    Yes

  • - HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Cell Color

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Advanced Local Dimming

  • Black

    Nano Cell Black

  • Luminance Technology

    Ultra Luminance Supreme

  • Picture Engine

    Color Master Engine

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • Active Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    2.2 ch / 40 W (Woofer: 20 W)

  • Sound Desigbed By Harman Cardon

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • SmartTV Platform

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic Zoom

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

SMART CONVERGENCE

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • DVR(Time Machine)

    Yes

  • Live Play Back

    Yes

  • STT (Speech To Text)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • LAN

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    Yes (Gender)

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    Yes (Gender)

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

ECO

  • Illuminace sensor

    White Sensor

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • With Stand (W×H×D)

    1451 × 888 × 289

  • Without Stand (W×H×D)

    1451 × 827 × 57

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    24.3

  • Without Stand

    22.8

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    OTW420

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

