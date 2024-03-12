NanoCell TV SM9000

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ
-
Design
Nano Bezel
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
SUPER UHD
-
Screen Size
75
-
Resolution
3840 × 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Cell Color Pro
-
Biliion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming
Full Array Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
Slim Direct
-
TruMotion
TruMotion 200
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV
DTMB
-
Analog TV
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
MHEG
VIDEO
-
Picture Master Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor / Technicolor Expert Mode
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Yes (HDMI, USB)
-
2K HFR
Yes (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Yes
-
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming Ⅱ
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
VRR (65/55") only) / ALLM
-
Picture Mode
10
AUDIO
-
Sound System
2.2ch / 40W (Woofer: 20W)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Dolby Surround / Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
WiSA Speaker*
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Code
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual), DRA
AI
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Apple HomeKit*¹
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ™ IoT HA Control
Yes
-
OCF
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay2*¹
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Bundled
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
WIRELESS
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
5.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1(Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component In
Gender
-
Composite In (AV)
Gender
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER & ECO
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS(MM)
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)
1677 x 966 x 69.9
-
With Stand (W x H x D)
1677 x 1037 x 384
-
Stand size (W x D)
895 x 384
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Without Stand
37.9
-
With Stand
40.8
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
LSW640B
-
VESA
600 x 400
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
NOTE
-
*
Optional Transmitter required
-
*1
Available in 2019
